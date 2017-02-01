Ahead of Super Bowl LI, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the "Deflategate" scandal at a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Houston.

Goodell started the presser by congratulating the two teams that will play in Sunday's game, the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, then opened it up to questions from reporters, including a number about the highly publicized scandal involving the Patriots.

Quarterback Tom Brady and the team were accused of allegedly having knowledge of or being involved in the deflating of footballs during 2015's AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts, which the Patriots won handily 45 to 7.

As a result of the scandal, Brady was suspended for four games at the start of the current season.

When asked whether he believed the NFL handled the scandal well in hindsight, Goodell stood by the league's investigation and ultimate decision.

"We had a violation, we went through a process, we applied the discipline in accordance with our process," he said. "It was litigated extensively .... validated by the 2nd Court of Appeals and we are moving on from that."

After a back and forth in court, Brady's four-game suspension was set for the beginning of this season. The team was also fined $1 million.

The Patriots won three games and lost one during their stretch without Brady, finishing the regular season at 14 wins and two losses.

"We are comfortable with the process, the decision," Goodell reiterated Wednesday.

Later in the presser, Goodell was asked about whether he's been avoiding Foxborough, where the Patriots play, in the wake of the scandal, as he was not present at the team's stadium for their AFC Championship win two weeks ago.

"I would tell you, it's not awkward at all for me," he said. "We have a job to do, there's a violation, we came to conclusion supported by facts and courts. ... We understand fans who are loyal and passionate for a team object and don't like the outcome. ... I was in Boston two seasons ago for two consecutive playoff games the same way I was in Atlanta this year."

He added: "If I'm invited back to Foxborough, I'll come."

Goodell emphasized that he's had disagreements with all 32 NFL teams. "It’s not all personal in nature, which I know people like to make it," he said, noting that the Patriots are an "extraordinary organization" as a whole.