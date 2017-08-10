Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are going to extreme lengths to ensure they cherish the first days they'll have with their first child, due later this year.

"We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves," the mom-to-be told Fit Pregnancy and Baby.

"After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence," Reed, 29, continued. "Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?’"

The "Twilight" actress explained why she and her husband are being so strict with access to their newborn.

"You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present," she said.

Reed and Somerhalder, 38, wed in 2015. In May they announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child.

"The Vampire Diaries" actor also seems to be really loving this time with his wife.

"Ian jokes that he wants to keep me pregnant forever," Reed said in the magazine.

"I’m a very driven person with lots of energy," she went on. "I can run multiple companies, read four books at once, and take a conference call while cooking dinner. But pregnant, I’m a better version of myself. I’m really chill and relaxed, which I think is the greatest blessing."