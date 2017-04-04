Normani Kordei scores big on 'DWTS' and Charo gets sent home

It was all Las Vegas glitz and glam on "Dancing With the Stars" Monday night and Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei wowed the crowd with a show-stopping performance.

Unfortunately, Latin icon and Las Vegas veteran Charo was eliminated. Charo was a blushing bride in baby blue with her partner Keo Motsepe, but their Vegas wedding-themed foxtrot to The Dixie Cups' "Chapel of Love" only helped end her "DWTS" honeymoon with a low score of 24.

Mr. T and Bonner Bolton also scored a 24 but the former star of "The Bachelor," Nick Viall, found himself in jeopardy in spite of his spirited tango with Peta Murgatroyd to "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga.

Judge and former "DWTS" dancer Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough gave a sneak preview performance from their Move – Beyond - Live On Tour! program.

After that, it was back to the glitz with a stunning quickstep performance by Simone Biles, who, along with her partner Sasha Farber, were both dressed as Elvis impersonators. Before her performance, Biles admitted to Farber that she didn't know who Elvis was, but she nevertheless turned in a terrific performance.

Nancy Kerrigan impressed the judges with her samba, which had judge Bruno Tonioli practically salivating.

Heather Morris did a lively take on Britney Spears' song "Toxic" and, along with Kerrigan, shared the high score of 33 until Kordei bested it by one point with a foxtrot to "Big Spender" by Shirley Bassey.

Monday night's standout moment:

Normani sizzled and Simone stunned, and while Heather Morris’ Britney was impressive, it was two-time World Series champ David Ross who surprised everyone with his unexpected Magic Mike-style jazz routine to 50 Cent's "Candy Shop."

Monday night's high scorers:

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot, High Score: 34 Heather Morris and Alan Bersten, who was filling in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Tango, Score: 33 Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev – Samba, Score: 33 out of 40 Simone Biles and Sasha Farber – Quickstep, Score: 32 David Ross and Lindsay Arnold – Jazz, Score: 31

Judges' Scores:

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot, High Score: 34 Heather Morris and Alan Bersten, who was filling in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Tango, Score: 33 Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev – Samba, Score: 33 out of 40 Simone Biles and Sasha Farber – Quickstep, Score: 32 David Ross and Lindsay Arnold – Jazz, Score: 31 Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater – Samba, High Score: 28 Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko – Jive, Score: 26 Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – Foxtrot, Score: 24 Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess – Charleston, Score: 24 Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd – Tango, Score: 26 (in jeopardy) Charo and Keo Motsepe – Foxtrot, Score: 24 (in jeopardy, eliminated)

"Dancing With the Stars" returns next Monday on ABC.