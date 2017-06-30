Olivia de Havilland to celebrate 101st birthday

Olivia de Havilland turns 101 tomorrow.

The two-time Oscar winner was one of the biggest stars of Hollywood's Golden Age and has appeared in more than 50 films. Some of her biggest roles have included "Gone With the Wind" in 1939, "The Snake Pit" in 1948 and the 1946 drama that earned de Havilland her first Academy Award, "To Each His Own." She won her second Oscar for her starring role in the 1949 film "The Heiress."

The centenarian is the last surviving adult star of "Gone With the Wind," according to IMDB.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Later in her career, de Havilland appeared in the 1964 drama “Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte” alongside her longtime friend and colleague, Bette Davis.

Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

This year, de Havilland was the only living actress portrayed on the FX series “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played de Havilland in “Feud,” said she wanted to take on the role after hearing stories about the star.

“Especially in that time, and I know from Kirk [Douglas], my father-in-law, she was like a very level-headed woman for the craziness of what was going on in Hollywood,” Zeta-Jones told ABC News in April. “She had a beautifully cultured voice and of course, we all saw her as Mellie from ‘Gone With the Wind,’ but she had a wonderful sense of humor."

NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

De Havilland lives in Paris. Two weeks ago, she was appointed Dame Commander in Queen Elizabeth II‘s Birthday Honors list. She is the oldest person ever to receive the honor.

David Livingston/Getty Images

De Havilland told People magazine that she is “extremely proud that the Queen has appointed me a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.”

“To receive this honor as my 101st birthday approaches is the most gratifying of birthday presents,” she added.