Olivia de Havilland to celebrate 101st birthday

Jun 30, 2017, 9:17 AM ET
PHOTO: A 1950 portrait of Actress Olivia De Havilland and the Oscars that she has won.PlayBettmann Archive
WATCH Olivia de Havilland's life and career

Olivia de Havilland turns 101 tomorrow.

The two-time Oscar winner was one of the biggest stars of Hollywood's Golden Age and has appeared in more than 50 films. Some of her biggest roles have included "Gone With the Wind" in 1939, "The Snake Pit" in 1948 and the 1946 drama that earned de Havilland her first Academy Award, "To Each His Own." She won her second Oscar for her starring role in the 1949 film "The Heiress."

The centenarian is the last surviving adult star of "Gone With the Wind," according to IMDB.

Doris Day Celebrates 92nd Birthday, Poses in Never-Before-Seen Photo

'I Love Lucy' Turns 65: Unforgettable Episodes From TV's Iconic Comedy

How Doris Day is celebrating the birthday she thought was her 93rd

PHOTO: Actresses Vivien Leigh, Olivia De Havilland and Hattie McDaniel play the roles of Scarlett OHara, Melanie Hamilton and Mammy respectively in a scene from the 1939 movie Gone with the Wind.Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Actresses Vivien Leigh, Olivia De Havilland and Hattie McDaniel play the roles of Scarlett O'Hara, Melanie Hamilton and Mammy respectively in a scene from the 1939 movie "Gone with the Wind."

Later in her career, de Havilland appeared in the 1964 drama “Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte” alongside her longtime friend and colleague, Bette Davis.

PHOTO: Olivia De Havilland standing in an undated photo with telephone to her ear. Bettmann Archive via Getty Images
Olivia De Havilland standing in an undated photo with telephone to her ear.

This year, de Havilland was the only living actress portrayed on the FX series “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played de Havilland in “Feud,” said she wanted to take on the role after hearing stories about the star.

“Especially in that time, and I know from Kirk [Douglas], my father-in-law, she was like a very level-headed woman for the craziness of what was going on in Hollywood,” Zeta-Jones told ABC News in April. “She had a beautifully cultured voice and of course, we all saw her as Mellie from ‘Gone With the Wind,’ but she had a wonderful sense of humor."

PHOTO: Later in her career, de Havilland appeared in the 1964 drama Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte, alongside her longtime friend and colleague, Bette Davis. NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Later in her career, de Havilland appeared in the 1964 drama "Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte," alongside her longtime friend and colleague, Bette Davis.

De Havilland lives in Paris. Two weeks ago, she was appointed Dame Commander in Queen Elizabeth II‘s Birthday Honors list. She is the oldest person ever to receive the honor.

PHOTO: Screen legend Olivia de Havilland, June 18, 2006, in Los Angeles.David Livingston/Getty Images
Screen legend Olivia de Havilland, June 18, 2006, in Los Angeles.

De Havilland told People magazine that she is “extremely proud that the Queen has appointed me a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.”

“To receive this honor as my 101st birthday approaches is the most gratifying of birthday presents,” she added.