Olivia Munn Praises Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and Packers After Team's Loss

Olivia Munn is standing by her man, Aaron Rodgers, after his Green Bay Packers team lost a conference championship game Sunday and with it the chance to return to the Super Bowl.

The Packers lost the NFC North championship game to the Atlanta Falcons, 21-44, ending their quarterback's quest for a second Super Bowl ring.

After the loss, Munn, who has dated Rodgers since 2014, posted a personal note on Instagram.

"So proud of this team," the note from the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star said. "They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far."

Munn, 36, also thanked fans "who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them to get this far."

Leading up to the big game, The New York Times reported that Rodgers, 33, hasn't spoken to his family in two years.

His father, Ed Rodgers, told the newspaper last week, "It's complicated," adding that the family is "hoping for the best."

Although Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, first went public about the rift last year when he was a contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette," the quarterback has not spoken about it publicly.

He told the Times last week, "I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly."