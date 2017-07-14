With the renewal of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" for a sixth and seventh season, three series' stars are sounding off on what they would like to happen to their characters.

And beware: They're spoilers ahead!

In season five, Dascha Polanco, who plays inmate Dayanara Diaz, is in the center of a prison riot after her character shoots a guard.

The actress, whose character has to give her baby away while in prison, told ABC News she hopes the writers allow Dayanara to deal with her emotional issues and reconnect with her child's father, C.O. John Bennett.

"I want Dayanara to go through a postpartum depression, because I want that topic to be of discussion," Polanco, 34, said. "I want her to be visited by Bennett."

The actress added that she "would love to know where her daughter is."

Like Polanco, Selenis Leyva, who plays Gloria Mendoza, wants her character to find closure after being betrayed by a fellow inmate.

"We saw her literally become mush this season, which I think was needed, but I need her to get tough because she was double-crossed," Leyva, 45, explained. "And if Gloria is the leader of the crew -- the mother hen -- then it's time to buckle up."

While Polanco and Leyva are interested in having their characters’ personal issues resolved, Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Cindy "Black Cindy" Hayes on the series, said she'd just love for her character to have a "sexy" moment.

"I want Cindy to be in a relationship. We need the big girls to have a relationship. We are sexy," Moore, 36, said.

But we'll have to wait a little while to see whether the writers will take note. Season 5 of "Orange Is the New Black" is streaming now on Netflix.