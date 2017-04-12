'Orange Is the New Black' season 5 trailer debuts

Many "Orange Is the New Black" fans are still on the edge of their seats after last season's explosive cliffhanger finale. Now Netflix has released a new trailer that is sure to take that anticipation up a notch.

The trailer, which picks up right where season 4 left off, was tweeted out by the official "OITNB" page and has been posted to Netflix's YouTube page.

In the trailer, Daya still has a gun pointed at one of the prison guards while her fellow inmates surround her and cheer her on. Main characters Piper and her love interest, Alex, walk toward the commotion but decide to run the other way before things seemingly get worse.

Daya yells at the other inmates to be quiet, but fan favorites like Taystee, Cindy and Maritza continue to shout. The frame then fades to orange — as the show does at the end of each episode — and a shot rings out. It's not clear from the trailer who, if anyone, has been shot. Anxious fans will just have to keep waiting for season 5 to start. New episodes hit Netflix on June 9.