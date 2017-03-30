"Orange Is the New Black" star Samira Wiley and her new wife, Lauren Morelli, went to "the happiest place on Earth" to celebrate the happiest day of their lives.

Just a few days after they married in Palm Springs, California, the actress and the "Orange Is the New Black" writer spent a day at Disneyland.

Wiley shared two photos from the trip on her Instagram page on Thursday, and showed off a new souvenir: Mickey Mouse ears personalized with her new moniker, "Mrs. Morelli."

"Thank you @disneyland for helping us continue to have the best week ever!" she wrote.

Wiley, 29, and her new wife met on the set of the Netflix series in 2012 while Morelli was still married to a man. About two years later, Morelli wrote an essay for Mic explaining that her job helped her realize that she's gay, and after her marriage ended, she and Wiley began to date. Morelli proposed last fall, just before they went to Palm Springs for a vacation, the couple told Out magazine.

"Lauren has been married before, so I wanted her to tell me she was ready, her to be the one to propose. I didn’t know she was as ready as she was," Wiley said. "I was completely shocked."

"I was so nervous and terrified she knew it was coming, but she was so shocked that I couldn’t get her to stop crying. She was hyperventilating. I thought, 'Oh, this is not good. This has gone too far,'" Morelli added. "She was very clear she’d wait for me to be ready, so to give her something I knew she wanted so much was incredible. It was the most magical day of my life."

