This year's crop of Oscar nominees couldn't look more different than last year.

It seems Oscar voters and the Academy got the message after they were widely criticized for not having any nominees of color in the acting categories in last year's Oscars, inspiring the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

So the biggest surprise this year is not only that there are multiple nominees of color in the acting categories, but there are nominees of color in the best picture, documentary, directing, screenplay and song categories as well.

Not entirely surprising, "La La Land" led the nominations with 14 nods. But "Moonlight," "Manchester by the Sea," "Hidden Figures," "Fences" and "Lion" all had strong showings.

And Meryl Streep never fails to surprise. She earned her 20th nomination this year.

Here are the snubs and surprises from the 2017 Oscar nominations:

Mel Gibson

After being exiled in Hollywood, it appears Mel Gibson is back. Gibson scored a best director nod for "Hacksaw Ridge," his first nomination since 1995, when he won two Oscars for his film "Braveheart." The 61-year-old actor and filmmaker, who just welcomed his ninth child with girlfriend Rosalind Ross, has a lot to celebrate right now.

Michael Shannon

After being shut out of the Golden Globes while his "Nocturnal Animals" co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson took home the award, Shannon, considered to be many critics' favorite, nabbed a nomination for best supporting actor.

Ruth Negga

Irish-Ethiopian actress Negga managed to secure a spot in the competitive best actress category for her quietly beautiful performance as Mildred Loving. It was the only nomination for the critically-acclaimed film "Loving."

Amy Adams

Adams, a six-time Oscar nominee, did not earn a nod this year for "Arrival," although the film scored eight nominations, including best picture.

Annette Bening

Bening is another perennial nominee who has yet to win an Oscar. This year, despite her strong performance in "20th Century Women," she was snubbed for a nomination.

Meryl Streep

Streep was nominated for her 20th Oscar for her performance in "Florence Foster Jenkins," the sentimental biopic which also earned a nod for best costume design. It seems that the speech Streep gave at the Golden Globes, where she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and attracted the ire of President Donald Trump, may have helped.

Deadpool

Comic book and superhero fans hoping for a nomination for Ryan Reynolds and his film "Deadpool" were sorely disappointed. The film was completely shut out.