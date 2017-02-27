Oscars 2017: Celebrities react to 'Moonlight' actually winning best picture after mix-up

Feb 27, 2017, 12:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner, "Moonlight."PlayLucy Nicholson/Reuters
It was the biggest moment of the night.

When Oscar presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner instead of "Moonlight" after an apparent envelope mix-up, the shockwaves were felt through the room and beyond.

PHOTO: Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture is announced at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture is announced at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.

Many took to social media to express their sentiments.

Here's who we spotted reacting to the biggest moment at the 89th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night:

PHOTO: La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card reading actual Best Picture winner Moonlight with actor Warren Beatty onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card reading actual Best Picture winner "Moonlight" with actor Warren Beatty onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTO: Members of the casts and crew from Moonlight react as presenter Warren Beatty announces that Moonlight won the Best Picture award at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017.Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Members of the casts and crew from "Moonlight" react as presenter Warren Beatty announces that "Moonlight" won the Best Picture award at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017.