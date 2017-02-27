Oscars 2017: Celebrities react to 'Moonlight' actually winning best picture after mix-up

It was the biggest moment of the night.

When Oscar presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner instead of "Moonlight" after an apparent envelope mix-up, the shockwaves were felt through the room and beyond.

Many took to social media to express their sentiments.

Here's who we spotted reacting to the biggest moment at the 89th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night:

Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 27, 2017

You know what the problem is -- millions of Academy members voted illegally. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 27, 2017

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

WHY COULDN'T THE ELECTION ENDED THIS WAY!!!! #Oscars — Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) February 27, 2017

I need a drink... no... a drank... make it a double. My emotions are all over the place #Moonlight #Oscars2017 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 27, 2017

So sad how the Russians hacked Warren Beatty. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 27, 2017

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

Can't believe the Russians almost got away with hacking the #Oscars — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) February 27, 2017

Congratulations @moonlightmov. Representation matters (But that whole thing was so weird and we're in shock too). #Oscars — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 27, 2017