After the Academy Awards on Sunday night, hundreds of hungry attendees will make their way to the official after-party: the Governors Ball.

Held on the premises in Hollywood and hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors, the Governors Ball is often the first stop for the stars after the the ceremony ends.

This year, the theme of the event will be "transformations" and the color palette will be red and white with gold accents.

Tara Ziemba/WireImage

Chef Wolfgang Puck will cater the event for the 23rd consecutive year -- and he's still introducing new dishes. For the first time, he'll be serving pasta made with carrot juice made with mushrooms and olive oil.

"The Oscars is really the biggest celebration probably in America, not just in Hollywood," Puck told ABC News. "[But] everybody [there] sits for hours and hours with no food, so they come hungry!"

The rest of the menu is a mix of comfort food (chicken pot pie is one of Barbra Streisand's favorites, Puck dished), quick bites (mini-burgers are a favorite) and dishes with high-end touches (think baked potatoes with caviar.) There will also be a bevy of desserts, with the stand-out being Puck's team's take on black forest cake, made with liquid nitrogen. Guests will be able to wash down the food with specialty wines from Francis Ford Coppola Winery, whiskey cocktails created by Hilhaven Lodge, and Piper-Heidsieck champagne.

California-based florist Mark Held of Mark's Garden will be providing flowers, including anemones, ranunculus, and roses, which, in keeping with the overall look of the room, will be red and white. Held told ABC News that planning for the event began late last year.

"It takes a few months to actually get the look that we want!" he explained.