Oscars 2017: Everything behind the scenes and what you didn't see on TV

Feb 27, 2017, 1:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Actresses Viola Davis and Meryl Streep talk at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017.PlayLucy Nicholson/Reuters
WATCH 'Moonlight' wins best picture after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced

The 89th Academy Awards were filled with can't-miss moments on the small screen, but there was plenty of action behind the scenes as well.

One such moment was when Charlize Theron congratulated first-time Oscar winner Viola Davis just as she walked off after giving her acceptance speech.

@charlizeafrica congratulates @violadavis backstage at the #oscars

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Oscar nominations 2017: 'La La Land' leads; see the full list

Oscars 2017: Complete winners' list

Later, Davis was spotted with her stylist, changing out of her high heels into platforms.

Keith Urban, who sat in the front row with his wife and Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman, captured a Hollywood tour group, who just so happened to be led inside Dolby Theatre thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel.

He shared a video of the tour group, shaking hands with Hollywood's biggest stars, including Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Ryan Gosling.

The stars -- including presenter Riz Ahmed, Chrissy Teigen and "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho -- let their fans in on Hollywood's biggest night thanks to their social media accounts.

Here's who we spotted having a really good time:

PHOTO: Ben Affleck, left, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon appear in the audience at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ben Affleck, left, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon appear in the audience at the 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017.

Dead man walking the red carpet. #Oscars

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Oscars!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Taking our seats. ??

A post shared by benjpasek (@benjpasek) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Speechless. ?

A post shared by Auli'i (@auliicravalho) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

#Oscars

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:38pm PST