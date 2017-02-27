The 89th Academy Awards were filled with can't-miss moments on the small screen, but there was plenty of action behind the scenes as well.

One such moment was when Charlize Theron congratulated first-time Oscar winner Viola Davis just as she walked off after giving her acceptance speech.

@charlizeafrica congratulates @violadavis backstage at the #oscars A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Later, Davis was spotted with her stylist, changing out of her high heels into platforms.

Live from backstage! The incomparable @violadavis after her OSCAR WIN!! With brilliant team member @jennybrunt1 backstage at the ready with @yrushoes platforms for comfort. Thanks @stuartweitzman for carrying Viola to the win! A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart ???????? (@elizabethstewart1) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Keith Urban, who sat in the front row with his wife and Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman, captured a Hollywood tour group, who just so happened to be led inside Dolby Theatre thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel.

He shared a video of the tour group, shaking hands with Hollywood's biggest stars, including Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Ryan Gosling.

Jimmy surprised tourists and brought them into the #Oscars! #NicoleKidman pic.twitter.com/1rB521Tjye — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 27, 2017

The stars -- including presenter Riz Ahmed, Chrissy Teigen and "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho -- let their fans in on Hollywood's biggest night thanks to their social media accounts.

Here's who we spotted having a really good time:

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Dead man walking the red carpet. #Oscars A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Oscars! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Taking our seats. ?? A post shared by benjpasek (@benjpasek) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Speechless. ? A post shared by Auli'i (@auliicravalho) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

#Oscars A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:38pm PST