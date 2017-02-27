The 89th Academy Awards were filled with can't-miss moments on the small screen, but there was plenty of action behind the scenes as well.
One such moment was when Charlize Theron congratulated first-time Oscar winner Viola Davis just as she walked off after giving her acceptance speech.
Later, Davis was spotted with her stylist, changing out of her high heels into platforms.
Keith Urban, who sat in the front row with his wife and Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman, captured a Hollywood tour group, who just so happened to be led inside Dolby Theatre thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel.
He shared a video of the tour group, shaking hands with Hollywood's biggest stars, including Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Ryan Gosling.
Sharing the love !!!!!!!!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yCE64U98Cp— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 27, 2017
Jimmy surprised tourists and brought them into the #Oscars! #NicoleKidman pic.twitter.com/1rB521Tjye— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 27, 2017
The stars -- including presenter Riz Ahmed, Chrissy Teigen and "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho -- let their fans in on Hollywood's biggest night thanks to their social media accounts.
Here's who we spotted having a really good time:
HOW GREAT IS @auliicravalho. So proud of her. pic.twitter.com/ePh1DK13zu— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 27, 2017
So many amazing contenders for #BestDocumentary but this was the one that took the gold #OJMadeInAmerica #EzraEdelman and #CarolineWaterlow pic.twitter.com/wGf8D6IEyn— Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) February 27, 2017