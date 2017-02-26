Oscars 2017: Watch the ABC News red carpet live stream

Feb 26, 2017, 4:12 PM ET
PHOTO: Crew workers roll out the red carpet for the 89th Academy Awards in front of the Dolby Theatre, Feb. 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. PlayChris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo
WATCH Oscars 2017 Coverage

The Oscars begin at 8:30 p.m. ET, but there's a lot to watch before then!

The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET, and ABC News will be streaming live from the red carpet in Hollywood, California.

From interviews with the stars to analysis of the nominations, stay tuned right here for all the action.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel preparing for 'standoff' with nominee Matt Damon

Predicting the Oscar winners

Oscar nominations 2017: 'La La Land' leads; see the full list

The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC.

"I'm not gonna be singing, I'm not gonna dance, I'm not gonna smile," he joked in an interview with "Good Morning America." "I probably won't even inhale the whole night!"

Then, after the pre-show, stay tuned for the official ABC News watch party, live from New York City.