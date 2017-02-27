The ending even shocked hardened Hollywood veterans. Minutes after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner at the Oscars ... the actual Oscar went to the cast and crew behind the indie film "Moonlight," a moment that drew audible gasps and had everyone asking, "What happened?"

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that tallies the Oscars voting, later apologized, saying in a statement that the presenters were erroneously given the wrong envelope.

Here is the full breakdown of the dramatic best picture mix-up.

12:03 a.m. ET

Presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty take the stage to introduce the best picture nominees.

12:08 a.m. ET

Beatty opens the envelope, takes out one piece of paper and appears to look inside the envelope for a second piece of paper.

Beatty smiles, pauses, says "and the Academy Award..." then deliberately pauses again. He looks back down at the paper before saying, "For best picture..."

"You're impossible -- Come on!" Dunaway says, and Beatty passes the paper to her.

Dunaway glances at the paper and announces, "La La Land"!

After the "La La Land" team embraces, they leave their seats and head to the stage to accept the biggest award of the night.

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins later told reporters backstage, "I think all the movies that were nominated were worthy, so I accepted the results. I applauded like everyone else."

"I noticed the commotion that was happening, and I thought something strange had occurred," Jenkins said.

12:09 a.m. ET

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz, holding the Oscar and the envelope on stage, begins his acceptance speech.

12:10 a.m. ET

Backstage, people begin to realize something is amiss when an Oscars producer walks on stage.

As "La La Land" producer Fred Berger gives his acceptance speech, a crowd is hovering behind him, and "La La Land" star Emma Stone, who just won the best actress award moments before, is seen mouthing, "Oh my God."

12:11 a.m. ET

Berger concludes his acceptance speech, turns to the crowd behind him ... then turns back to the mic, saying, "We lost, by the way."

Horowitz adds, "Guys, I'm sorry, no, there's a mistake. 'Moonlight,' you guys won best picture."

"This is not a joke," "La La Land" producer Marc Platt says. "I’m afraid they read the wrong thing."

"This is not a joke," Horowitz adds. "'Moonlight' has won best picture."

Backstage there was an audible, collective gasp, then silence.

Horowitz holds the winning best picture envelope that says "Moonlight" and shows the audience. He announces "'Moonlight,' best picture," and the crowd erupts.

"There was a lot of confusion on stage, and at a certain point it was clear that the wrong envelope had been given," Horowitz told "GMA" exclusively this morning. "Then they kind of showed us the best picture envelope, and it said ‘Moonlight,’ and that’s when I sort of jumped to the mic and made sure everybody knew what was going on."

He added, "It was like this slow, steady realization that something wasn’t right. It needed to be corrected so we jumped in and did it."

Horowitz said he held up the envelope because "I think people needed clarity at that moment."

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tries to lighten the mood, saying, "This is very unfortunate what happened."

"Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this," Kimmel says, alluding to Harvey's crowning the wrong Miss Universe winner.

"I would like to see you get an Oscar anyway," Kimmel says to Horowitz.

"I'm going to be really proud to hand this to my friends from 'Moonlight,'" Horowitz says.

12:12 a.m. ET

Then it was time for Beatty to take the mic.

"Warren, what did you do?" jokes Kimmel.

"I want to tell you what happened," Beatty says to the audience.

"I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, 'La La Land.' That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you, I wasn't trying to be funny," Beatty says.

"Well, you were funny," says Kimmel.

As Beatty spoke, Horowitz was seen on stage in the background embracing "Moonlight" supporting actor winner Mahershala Ali and others from the "Moonlight" team. Horowitz then hands off the Oscar.

"This is 'Moonlight,' the best picture," Beatty says, and the audience erupts in applause.

Matt Damon whistles.

12:13 a.m. ET

As Jenkins speaks to the crowd, he says, "Even in my dreams, this could not be true. But to hell with dreams, I'm done with it, because this is true. Oh, my goodness.

"I'm still not sure this is real, but thank you to the Academy and it is so humbling to be standing up here."

Jenkins told reporters that Beatty refused to show anyone the winning card before showing him.

"He came upstairs, and he walked over to me, and he showed the card. Everybody was asking, 'Can I see the card?' And he's like, 'No, Barry Jenkins has to see the card. I need him to know,'" Jenkins recalled. "And he showed it to me, and I felt better about what had happened."

12:15 a.m. ET

As Kimmel concluded the show, he says, "I don’t know what happened. I blame myself for this."

"Let’s remember, it’s just an awards show," he continues. "I mean, we hate to see people disappointed but the good news is, we got to see some extra speeches. We had some great movies. I knew I would screw this show up, I really did. Thank you for watching. I’m back to work tomorrow night at my regular show. I promise I’ll never come back. Goodnight!"

PricewaterhouseCoopers issues apology overnight

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that tallies the Oscars voting, said in a statement after the show, "We sincerely apologize to 'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.

We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."

In a video posted last week to the PricewaterhouseCoopers YouTube page, one of the firm's two co-balloting leaders said, "We have the winners in sealed envelopes that we hold and maintain throughout the evening and hand those to the presenters just before they walk out on stage."

The Academy did not immediately issue a statement.

"La La Land" producer's gracious moment

In the midst of the shocking mix-up, it was one "La La Land" producer's gracious words on stage -- "I'm going to be really proud to hand this to my friends from 'Moonlight'" -- that kept the night moving forward.

Horowitz told "GMA" this morning that he "wanted to make sure that the right thing was done."

"Because, you know, at that point it was not about me ... it was about making sure that ‘Moonlight’ got the recognition it really deserves."

"Those guys are my friends," Horowitz said of the people behind "Moonlight," whom Horowitz said he got to know well during the months-long buildup to the Oscars. "I wanted to make sure they had their moment."

The kind gesture didn't go unnoticed for Jenkins.

"The folks from 'La La Land' were so gracious," Jenkins told reporters backstage. "I can't imagine being in their position and having to do that. I wasn't speechless because we won. I was speechless because it was so gracious of them to do that."

ABC News' Morgan Korn, Jeff Costello, Lindsey Jacobson, Lesley Messer and Molly Shaker contributed to this report.