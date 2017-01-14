Paris Jackson Pleased, 'Surprised' Network Canceled Michael Jackson Episode

Paris Jackson is thanking a British network for pulling an upcoming episode of “Urban Myths” that drew controversy for casting a white actor to portray her father, the late Michael Jackson.

British network Sky Arts said Friday that they were pulling the episode titled, “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon,” from their forthcoming comedy series, “Urban Myths: A Brand New Collection of Comedies."

Hours later, Michael Jackson’s eldest daughter said on Twitter that she was “surprised the family’s feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we really do appreciate it more than y’all know.”

i'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know. https://t.co/MdOZgP3tD7 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 13, 2017

Taj Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew and the son of Tito Jackson, also thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who made their voices heard,” he wrote on Twitter. “As I said it wasn't comedy, it was mockery with no taste. A great victory for his legacy!”

Thank you to everyone who made their voices heard. As I said it wasn't comedy, it was mockery with no taste. A great victory for his legacy! pic.twitter.com/SfcPqAVguy — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) January 13, 2017

Sky Arts describes “Urban Myths” as a comedy series that centers on telling “true…ish” pop culture stories about celebrities. The episode on the King of Pop tells the story of how Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando fled Manhattan after the 9/11 attacks in a rental car en route to Boston, according to Sky TV, which will air it in the U.K. later this year.

So far, the series does not have a U.S. air date.

When a trailer of “Urban Myths” appeared online showing British actor Joseph Fiennes portraying the late pop star, wearing Jackson’s signature fedora, sunglasses and what appeared to be a prosthetic nose, Paris Jackson, 18, fired off a tweet.

"i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

Taj Jackson also shared his disappointment on the social network.

"Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with," he wrote Wednesday. "No words could express the blatant disrespect."

@soledadobrien Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect. https://t.co/WKCiwOqPpN — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 11, 2017

Michael Jackson died in 2009.

Fiennes spoke last year about his being cast to play the African-American singer.

"It was a shock" when he learned he scored the role, the actor told The Associated Press. "I thought someone had got it wrong."

He also said, "I deal in imagination, so I don't think imagination should have rules stamped on them ... If it promotes stereotyping, then it's wrong. I made a distinction that the Jackson project doesn't do that."

Sky Arts initially, at least, defended its casting of Fiennes in the role of Michael Jackson.

The network declined to comment to ABC News but told Rolling Stone in a statement:

"Joseph Fiennes is cast as Michael Jackson. It is part of a series of comedies about unlikely stories from arts and cultural history. Sky Arts gives producers the creative freedom to cast roles as they wish, within the diversity framework which we have set."