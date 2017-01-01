Rachel Lindsay is the star of season 13 of "The Bachelorette." Thirty-one men will compete for her love on the ABC show. Rachel came in third place in Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor" this year and she is the first African-American woman to be named the bachelorette.
Adam, 27, a real estate agent from Dallas.
Alex, 28, an information systems supervisor from Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.
Anthony, 26, an education software manager from Chicago.
Blake E., 31, an aspiring drummer from Marina del Rey, Calif.
Blake K., 29, a U.S. Marine veteran from San Francisco.
Brady, 29, a male model from Miami.
Bryan, 37, a chiropractor from Miami.
Bryce, 30, a firefighter from Orlando, Fla.
Dean, 26., a startup recruiter from Venice, Calif.
DeMario, 30, an executive recruiter from Century City, Calif.
Eric, 29, a personal trainer from Los Angeles.
Fred, 27, an executive assistant from Dallas.
Grant, 29, an emergency medicine physician from New York City.
Ignacio, "Iggy," 30, a consulting firm CEO from Chicago.
Jack Stone, 32, an attorney from Dallas.
Jamey, 32, a sales account executive from Santa Monica, Calif.
Jedidiah, 35, an ER physician from Augusta, Ga.
Jonathan, 31, a tickle monster from New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Josiah, 28, a prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Kenneth, "Diggy," 31, a senior inventory analyst from Chicago.
Kenny, 35, a professional wrestler from Las Vegas.
Kyle 26, a marketing consultant from Los Angeles.
Lee, 30, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn.
Lucas, 30, a "whaboom" from Santa Monica, Calif.
Matthew, "Matt," 32, a construction sales rep from Meriden, Conn.
Michael, 26, a former professional basketball player from Chicago.
Milton, 31, a hotel recreation supervisor from North Bay Village, Fla.
Mohit, 26, a product manager from Pacifica, Calif.
Peter, 31, a business owner from Madison, Wis.
Robert "Rob," 30, a law student from Houston.
Will, 28, a sales manager from Miami.
