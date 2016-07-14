Debbie Reynolds, the Oscar-nominated singer-actress and the mother of late actress Carrie Fisher, has died at 84. <br><br> Debbie Reynolds at airport during filming of "It Started With a Kiss," 1959. Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

An undated photo of Debbie Reynolds as a child. George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

Gene Kelly reheresed with Debbie Reynolds for the MGM musical "Singin' In The Rain," 1952. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tad Hunter and Debbie Reynolds attend the premiere of "Little Boy Lost" in Los Angeles, Sept. 2, 1953. Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds and Gene Kelly in the 1952 movie "Singin' in the Rain." John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher engage in a bit of horseplay at a cocktail party in Hollywood, California, Oct. 23, 1954. Bettmann Archive

Debbie Reynolds gives Eddie Fisher a slice of their wedding cake following their marriage on the grounds of the Grossinger Resort in the Catskills, New York, Sept. 26, 1955. Bettmann Archive

Debbie Reynolds dances with Tony Curtis in a scene from the film "The Rat Race," 1960. RKO Radio Pictures/Getty Images

Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their children Carrie Frances is 19 months and son Todd (L) is 4 months old, June 15, 1958. Bettmann Archive

Debbie Reynolds dressed in her costume as the 'Singing Nun,' 1960. GAB Archive/Redferns

Harry Karl and Debbie Reynolds on their wedding day, Nov. 20, 1960. Bettmann Archive

Debbie Reynolds in a still from her Oscar nominated role in "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," 1964. Corbis via Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds on the set of "How the West Was Won," 1962. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds smiles while displaying her cement-covered palms after pressing them into wet cement at Grauman's Chinese Theater, Jan. 14, 1965. Bettmann Archive

Debbie Reynolds and Gavin MacLeod star in an episode of the "Love Boat," Nov. 1, 1980. ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds (C) with children Todd (L) and Carrie Fisher (R) at the Thalians Ball, Oct. 12, 1985. Kevin Winter/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds as Bobbi Adler, Debra Messing as Grace Adler on an episode of "Will & Grace," Feb. 9, 1999. Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Debbie Reynolds poses alongside one of the original costumes she wore in the "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" on display at The Paley Center For Media's Reception For 'Debbie Reynolds: The Exhibit,' Aug. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds attends the 18th Annual LA Times Festival Of Books at USC, April 20, 2013, in Los Angeles. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for LA Times