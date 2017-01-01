Sections
Sections
Top Stories
Watch
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Shows
Shows
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
Nightline
20/20
This Week
What Would You Do?
Live
Live
New York Riveters host NWHL semifinal playoff game
The Empire State Building lit up in celebration of St Patrick's Day
RADAR: New winter storm moves into Northeast
Alpacas graze and relax at Stargazer Ranch
Sydney Opera House in Sydney Harbour
Skiers hit the slopes at Copper Mountain, CO
Kittens play on ‘Dorm Cam’ in Los Angeles
Penguin cam from the Kansas City Zoo in Missouri
Friends of Forsythe osprey cam in Oceanville, NJ
Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park
Fire Island beach cam
Atlantic coast in Gloucester, Mass from the Bass Rocks Ocean Inn
More
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Search
Menu
ABC News
Log In
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Health
…
…
Entertainment
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Privacy Policy
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Shows
Good Morning America
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
World News Tonight
Nightline
Nightline
20/20
20/20
This Week
This Week
What Would You Do?
What Would You Do?
Live
Watch
GTY-william-shatner-tty-book-signing-jef-170317
+
−
William Shatner signs copies of his new book "Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship With A Remarkable Man" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove, Feb. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.
Vincent Sandoval/FilmMagic/Getty Images
YOU JUST SAW:
GTY-william-shatner-tty-book-signing-jef-170317
All ABC News Photos
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.