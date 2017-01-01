Elizabeth Hurley Rings in 2017 With Her Son Elizabeth Hurley posted this photo to her Instagram account with her son Damian Hurley, Jan. 4, 2017, with the caption "New Year's Eve with my baby." Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises Dad With Car on Christmas Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson shared an image of himself with his dad on his Instagram account, Dec. 30, 2016. Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Sofia Vergara Spends Time With Her Model Son Sofia Vergara posted this photo on Instagram with this caption: "Luv this picture of last week at the 4 Seasons Hotel with my hijo @manologonzalezvergara, Dec. 29, 2016. sofiavergara/Instagram

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Head Outdoors With Their Kids Jessica Seinfeld posted this photo on Instagram with this caption: "And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting. I am about to lose it. This is our holiday card because I didn't do one. Happy holidays. If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle." Dec. 26, 2016. jessseinfeld/Instagram

Kate and Oliver Hudson Cozy Up With Family Kate Hudson posted this image to her Instagram account, Dec. 23, 2016. Kate Hudson/Instagram

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Christmas with Miley Cyrus and Her Family Brandi Cyrus posted this image to her Instagram account, Dec. 20, 2016, with the caption, "Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing." Brandi Cyrus/Instagram

Tom Brady Trims the Tree With His Daughter Vivian Gisele Bundchen posted this photo on Instagram, Dec. 20, 2016. gisele/Instagram

Lisa Rinna and Her Family Hit the Red Carpet Delilah Belle Hamlin, actress Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin attend the 3rd Annual Cinefashion Film Awards at Saban Theatre, Dec. 15, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite for Their Daughter's Birthday Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Schriver celebrate their daughter's birthday together in an image posted to Instagram by Katherine Schwarzenegger. Katherine Schwarzenegger

Reese Witherspoon Hits 'Sing' Premiere With Her Family Reese Witherspoon posted a photo to Instagram, Dec. 4, 2016. reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Michael Phelps Hits the Red Carpet With His Wife and Son Michael Phelps, wife Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer arrive to the 2016 Golden Goggles Awards at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Nov. 21, 2016, in New York. Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Nick Jonas Shares Sweet Pic With New Baby Niece This photo was posted to Nick Jonas' Instagram account with the text, "Valentina Angelina Jonas," on Nov. 14, 2016. nickjonas/Instagram

Joey McIntyre Takes His Kids to an Art Event Joey McIntyre attends P.S. ARTS and OneWest Bank's Express Yourself 2016, Nov. 13, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS

Demi Moore Spends Time With Look-Alike Daughters (From left) Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis, Arianne Phillips and Demi Moore attend the opening night of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" at the Pantages Theater on Nov. 2, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Which A-Listers Took Their Son Trick-Or-Treating Dressed as Trolls? Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, dressed as Trolls for Halloween, in this image she posted to her Instagram account, Oct. 31, 2016. Jessica Biel

Ian Ziering Dresses Up With Family for Halloween Ian Ziering and his family at the 1st annual Good+ Foundation Halloween Bash held at Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles, Oct 30, 2016. AKM-GSI

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Reunite for Their Twins This image of Nick Cannon with Mariah Carey and their children was posted to Carey's Instagram account on Oct. 25, 2016 with the text, "Holiday times." mariahcarey/Instagram

Rumer and Bruce Willis Cuddle on the Couch Bruce Willis is pictured with his daughter in this photo posted on Rumer Willis' Instagram account on Oct. 23, 2016 with the caption, "It's the simple moments...." ruelarue/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris Takes a Swim With the Family Neil Patrick Harris shared this sweet family photo to his Instagram account, Oct. 20, 2016. Neil Patrick Harris

Olivia Wilde Shares a Photo of Baby Daisy Olivia Wilde shares a photo with her baby, Daisy, to Instagram, Oct. 19, 2016. oliviawilde/Instagram

Zoe Saldana's Family Vacations in Ireland Zoe Saldanba posted this image to her Instagram account on Oct. 17, 2016 with the caption, "Goodbye Ireland! Thank you for everything!" Zoe Saldanba/Instagram

Jessica Simpson Shares a Sweet Family Photo Jessica Simpson posed this image to her Instagram account on Oct. 16, 2016 with the caption, "Travel Buddies." Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares a Family Photo This photo was posted to Catherine Zeta-Jones' Instagram account on Oct. 10, 2016, with the text, "What a wonderful weekend. Thank you to our dear friends Michael and Diane for having us at their beautiful home, which used to be Michael's Dad and stepmother's home for over 45 years. So special. #DesertTrip" catherinezetajones/Instagram

Rod Stewart Takes His Family to His Knghting Sir Rod Stewart with his wife, Penny Lancaster and children Alastair and Aiden after he received his knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity at Buckingham Palace, Oct. 11, 2016, in London. Gareth Fulller/Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Bring Daughter Carmen to a Premiere Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night film screening of "Loving" during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2016 at Guild Hall, Oct. 6, 2016 in East Hampton, New York. Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival

Courtney Love and Frances Bean Head to Fashion Week Together Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain arrive at the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 2, 2016, PA/X17online.com

Haylie Duff and Ryan Ava Rosenberg Enjoy Bonding Time Haylie Duff and daughter Ryan Ava Rosenberg attend Haylie Duff Hosts Applegate's Sandwich Soiree at AU FUDGE on Sept. 29, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon's Family Celebrates Her Son's Birthday Reese Witherspoon shared a family photo on Twitter with the caption, "Celebrating our sweet Tennesseeâ??s 4th birthday last night! My forever favorite #NinjaTurtle #TMNT #FamilySandwich" on Sept. 27, 2016. RWitherspoon/Twitter

La La Anthony Hits Red Carpet With Son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony La La Anthony and son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony attend the 20th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival screening of "The New Edition Story" at AMC Empire 25 theater, Sept. 24, 2016 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford Spends the Evening With Her Family Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Presley Walker Gerber at the premiere of Lifetime's Sister Cities held at Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, California, Aug. 31, 2016. Joe Sutter/PacificCoastNews

Christie Brinkley and Her Daughter Wear Matching Overalls Christie Brinkley posted this photo to her Instagram account with the caption, "Brinkley Moving Company! We Get the job done!" on Aug. 16, 2016. christiebrinkley/Instagram

Brooke Burke-Charvet Takes Her Children to a Premiere Brooke Burke-Charvet and her children Heaven Rain Charvet (L) and Shaya Braven Charvet (R) attend the premiere of "Pete's Dragon" at the El Capitan Theatre, Aug. 8, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Gisele Bundchen Hits the Beach With Her Sister Gisele Bundchen starts her morning with early sunrise walk on the beach with her sister, Rafaela, in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 5, 2016. Gade/AKM-GSI

Cindy Crawford Shares a Family Photo Cindy Crawford posted a photo on her Instagram account, Aug. 9, 2016. cindycrawford/Instagram

Mark Consuelos Brings His Daughter Lola to a Premiere Mark Consuelos arrives at the Premiere Of EuropaCorp's "Nine Lives" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage/WireImage via Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg Shares a Family Photo Mark Wahlberg posted this photo on Instagram with this caption: "Happy 7th anniversary to the best wife and mother a guy could wish for! Love you babe!" Aug. 1, 2016. markwahlberg/Instagram

Christie Brinkley Poses With Her Son and Daughter Christie Brinkley posted this photo to her Instagram acount, July 28, 2016, with the caption "Basking in the glow of family with 2 of my 3 @alexarayjoel @jackbrinkleycook Enjoying sunset at my parents Memorial Tree. #sag harbor" Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Jason Priestley Attends an Event With His Family Actor Jason Priestley attends the "Raising The Bar To End Parkinson's" at Laurel Point, July 27, 2016, in Studio City, California. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone Spends Times With His Daughter Sylvester Stallone posted this photo on Instagram, July 20, 2016. officialslystallone/Instagram

Vanessa Williams Strikes a Pose With Her Daughter Vanessa Williams posted a photo with her daughter Sasha to her Instagram account, July 19, 2016, with the caption, "So excited for @SashaFoxyy to be part of this (still secret!) upcoming project. Stay tuned..." Vanessa Williams/Instagram

Melanie Griffith Snuggles With Her Daughter and Friends Melanie Griffith (R) posted this photo to her Instagram account with her daughter Stella Banderas (2-R) and friends, July 17, 2016. Melanie Griffith/Instagram

Debi Mazar and Her Daughter Attend a Premiere Debi Mazar and daughter attend the New York premiere of "Cafe Society" hosted by Amazon & Lionsgate with The Cinema Society at Paris Theatre, July 13, 2016 in New York. Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford and Her Family Enjoy Time on a Boat This photo was posted to Cindy Crawford's Instagram account on July 11, 2016 with the text, "Summer has begun!" cindycrawford/Instagram

Dan Aykroyd Takes His Family to the 'Ghostbusters' Premiere Dan Aykroyd, Donna Dixon and their kids arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" at TCL Chinese Theatre, July 9, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon Vacations With Her Lookalike Daughter Reese Witherspoon posted this photo to her Instagram account with on July 8, 2016 the caption, "Mother daughter time." Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

David Beckham Spends the Day With His Boys David Beckham shared this image to his Instagram of him and his sons, Romeo and Cruz, at a match at Wimbledon, July 6, 2016, in London. David Beckham

Will Smith Has a Fashion Date with Daughter Willow Willow Smith and Will Smith are seen arriving at Chanel Fashion show during Paris Fashion Week : Haute Couture F/W 2016-2017 on July 5, 2016 in Paris. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and Her Family Celebrate Her Son's Birthday Jessica Simpson shared this image to celebrate her son's birthday to her Instagram, June 30, 2016. Jessica Simpson

Cindy Crawford 'Twins' With Her Lookalike Daughter Kaia Cindy Crawford posted this photo on Instagram, June 28, 2016. cindycrawford/Instagram

Will and Jaden Smith Hit the Cannes Lions Festival Together Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith pose outside the Palais after "The Pursuit of Impact" seminar during the Cannes Lions Festival 2016 on June 21, 2016 in Cannes, France. Richard Bord/Getty Images

Alfonso Ribeiro Takes His Family to the 'Finding Dory' Premiere Alfonso Ribeiro, his wife Angela Unkrich and his son Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr., attend the premiere of "Finding Dory" at the El Capitan Theatre, June 8, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Clint Eastwood Attends a Premiere with His Daughter Alison Eastwood and her father, Clint Eastwood, attend the 2nd Annual Art for Animals fundraiser art event hosted by Alison Eastwood at De Re Gallery West Hollywood in Los Angeles, June 4, 2016. Joe Sutter/PCN

Jamie Lee Curtis Hangs Out With Her Son Actress Jamie Lee Curtis and son Thomas Guest arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Warcraft" at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2016 in Hollywood, Calif. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Enjoy a Weekend With Their Kids Jessica Alba and Cash Warren took their children, Honor and Haven, to attend the "Pair of Thieves" event on June 5, 2016 at Au Fudge in West Hollywood, Calif. Pair of Thieves

Mark Consuelos Spends Time With His Look-A-Like Son Michael Mark Consuelos posted this photo to his Instagram account, June 2, 2016, with the caption, "Happy bday to my eldest. Love you Michael. My mini me is now major me." Mark Consuelos/Instagram

Mario Lopez Cuddles His Daughter Gia TV host Mario Lopez and daughter Gia Francesca Lopez attend the opening of "42nd Street" at the Pantages Theatre, May 31, 2016, in Hollywood, Calif. David Livingston/Getty Images

John Legend's Daughter Luna Meets 'Granny' John Legend posted a photo to his Instagram account on May 26, 2016 with the caption "Granny came from Ohio to meet Luna today". johnlegend/Instagram

Bindi Irwin and Her Family Hit the 'DWTS' Finale Bindi Irwin posted this photo on Twitter with this caption: "So excited for @DancingABC finale!" May 24, 2016. TerriIrwin/Twitter

Pink and Family Enjoy Night Out at Movies Atlete Carey Hart, singer Pink and daughter Willow Sage arrive for the Premiere Of Disney's "Alice Through The Looking Glass" on May 23, 2016 in Hollywood, Calif. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Sean Penn Takes His Daughter Dylan to Cannes Director Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan Penn attend "The Last Face" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2016 in Cannes, France. Venturelli/Getty Images

Mario Lopez Poses for Photo With Mini Me Son Mario Lopez posted this photo on Instagram with this caption: "Nico & I are about to host an event... #PutThisKidToWorkEarly #NicoSuave #LopezBoys #FindingDoryXTrinaTurk #TrinaTurk #MrTurk," May 19, 2016. mariolopezextra/Instagram

Christie Brinkley and Her Daughter Share a Snap This photo of Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, was posted to Brinkley's Instagram account, May 18, 2016. @christiebrinkley/Instagram

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Hits Cannes Lily-Rose Depp arrives at "The Dancer" Photo call during the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais Des Festivals, May 13, 2016, in Cannes. Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Tyra Banks Hangs With Her Mom This photo of Tyra Banks and her mother was posted to her Instagram account, May 10, 2016. @tyrabanks/Instagram

Kate Hudson Shares a Sweet Family Photo Kate Hudson posted this photo on Instagram with this caption: "House of Moms #HappyMothersDay #TodayWasAGoodDay," May 8, 2016. katehudson/Instagram

Zac Efron Shares a Sweet Message to His Brother Zac Efron posted a picture on his Instagram account in May of 2016. zacefron/Instagram

Rob Reiner Hits the Red Carpet With His Son Nick Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner attend AOL Build Presents: "Being Charlie," May 4, 2016 in New York. Rommel Demano/Getty Images

Sharon Stone Shares a Laugh With Her Son Sharon Stone, Laird Stone and Kelly Stone attend the Los Angeles premiere Of "Mothers And Daughters" at The London West Hollywood on April 28, 2016 in West Hollywood, Calif. Vivien Killilea/WireImage/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth Surfs With His Dad Chris Hemsworth enjoys a surf session with his dad Craig, April 17, 2016, in Byron Bay, Australia. Media-Mode/Splash New

Anderson Cooper's Big Night Out With Mom Gloria Vanderbilt Journalist Anderson Cooper and artist Gloria Vanderbilt attend the "Nothing Left Unsaid" New York premiere at Time Warner Center, April 4, 2016, in New York. Jim Spellman/Getty Images

David Beckham and Son Cruz Take in a Basketball Game David Beckham and his son Cruz attend a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on April 3, 2016 in Los Angeles. Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Her Son's 14th Birthday Elizabeth Hurley posted this photo on Instagram with the caption: "Happy 14th Birthday to my beautiful baby Damian," on April 4, 2016. elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Christie Brinkley on Vacation With Her Lookalike Daughter This image was shared on Christie Brinkley's Instagram account on March 30, 2016 with the text, "In the moonlight with my ray of sunshine my baby @sailorbrinkleycook." christiebrinkley/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Her Sister Take In a Game Brandi Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attend the Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, March 26, 2016, in New York. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford's Family Visits the Grand Canyon Cindy Crawford posted this photo to her Instagram account with the caption "#notthegriswalds" on March 24, 2016. cindycrawford

Carrie Underwood Takes Her Baby to Dad’s Hockey Game Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher is honored for his 1,000th NHL hockey game before the first period of a game against the Los Angeles Kings, March 21, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. With Fisher is his wife, Carrie Underwood, and their son, Isaiah. Mark Humphrey/AP Photo

Pamela Anderson Steps Out With Her Sons Actress Pamela Anderson, and her sons arrive at The Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" 2016 at Sunset Tower Hotel, March 20, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Sit Front Row at Fashion Week Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow sit front row at the Chanel show with Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen on March 8, 2016, in Paris. PA/X17online.com

Cindy Crawford Celebrates Her Mom on International Women's Day Cindy Crawford posted this photo to her Instagram account on March 8, 2016 with the caption "Celebrating my mom today. #InternationalWomensDay" cindycrawford/Instagram

Victoria Beckham Wishes Her Son a Happy Birthday Victoria Beckham posted this photo to her Instagram account, March 4, 2016. victoriabeckham/Instagram

Eugene Levy Hits the Red Carpet With His Son, Daniel Eugene Levy (L) and Daniel Levy attend Paley Center for Media presents PaleyLive LA: An Evening with "Schitt's Creek" at The Paley Center for Media on March 2, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Goldie Hawn and Daughter Kate Hudson Stun at Book Launch Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn attend Kate Hudson's Book Launch Party hosted by Fabletics at Gracias Madre, Feb. 23, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

Melanie Griffith and Her Mother Tippi Hedren Hit the Red Carpet Actress Melanie Griffith (L) and mother actress Tippi Hedren attend the 2nd Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles at Avalon Hollywood on Feb. 21, 2016 in Los Angeles. David Livingston/Getty Images

Justin Bieber Hits the Red Carpet With His Brother Singer Justin Bieber and Jaxon Bieber attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson Steps Out With Her Sons Pamela Anderson, son Brandon Thomas Lee, left, and son Dylan Jagger Lee arrive at SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium, Feb. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Check Out Ben Stiller and His Gorgeous Family Quinlin Stiller, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and Ella Stiller attend the "Zoolander 2" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Feb. 9, 2016, in New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rumer Willis Cuddles Up to Mom Demi Moore This photo of Rumer Willis and Demi Moore was posted to Willis' Instagram account with the caption, "Off for a weekend mama daughter trip with this beautiful creature," on Feb. 5, 2016. @ruelarue/Instagram

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson Pose With Daughter Dakota Johnson Actors Jesse Johnson, Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson, and Don Johnson attend the New York premiere of "How To Be Single" at the NYU Skirball Center on Feb. 3, 2016 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

David Foster Supports His Ex's Daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid David Foster, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are seen here in this photo posted to Instagram with the caption, "Step-Love," on Jan. 28, 2016. @davidfoster/Instagram

Matt Damon Takes His Family to Sundance Actor Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso and Jackson Damon attend the "Manchester By The Sea" Premiere during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre, Jan. 23, 2016, in Park City, Utah. George Pimentel/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie Brings Her Kids to See 'Kung Fu Panda 3' Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt seen at world premiere of 'Kung Fu Panda 3' on Jan. 16, 2016, in Hollywood, Calif. Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images

Jack Black Takes His Son to a Premiere Jack Black and son Samuel Jason Black arrive at the premiere of "Kung Fu Panda 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 16, 2016 in Hollywood, Calif. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Hudson Hits the Red Carpet With Her Kids Kate Hudson arrives with sons Ryder Robinson and Bingham Bellamy at the premiere of "Kung Fu Panda 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 16, 2016 in Hollywood, Calif. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Teresa Giudice Hits the Red Carpet With Her Daughter Gia Giudice and her mother Teresa Giudice attend the Grand Opening of envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique on Jan. 14, 2016 in Montclair, New Jersey. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone Makes the Golden Globes a Family Affair Sylvester Stallone and his family arrive for the 73nd annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Valarie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Lionel and Nicole Richie Pose at a Launch Party Lionel and Nicole Richie are seen at the Home Collection Launch in Los Angeles, Jan. 6, 2016. Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Martin Takes in a Lakers Game With His Son Moses Moses Martin, left, and Chris Martin attend a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, Jan. 5, 2016 in Los Angeles. Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

Emma Thompson Takes Her Daughter to the Theater Emma Thompson and her daughter, Gaia Romilly Wise, are pictured on the red carpet at the Savoy Theatre in London during a press night for "Guys and Dolls," Jan. 6, 2016. Splash News

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson Enjoy a Double Date Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross attend a celebration for Linda Perry's song "Hands Of Love" from the film "Freeheld" on Jan. 5, 2016 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Don Johnson and His Son Jasper Take in a Basketball Game Don Johnson and his son Jasper Johnson attend a basketball between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 1, 2016 in Los Angeles. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley and Her Kids Take Down Their Tree Christie Brinkley shared this image of her family taking down their Christmas tree to her Instagram account, Dec. 31, 2015. Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Ricky Martin Relaxes Seaside with His Son Ricky Martin posted this photo to Instagram on Dec. 30, 2015 with the caption, "With my son in the sun." Ricky Martin/Instagram

Taylor Swift posted this image on her Instagram account, Dec. 23, 2015, with the message: "Really proud of ourselves over here." taylorswift/Instagram

Zoe Saldana Brings Her Sisters to an Interview Zoe Saldana and her sisters stop by Conversations with Maria on Sirius XM, Dec. 23, 2015, in Los Angeles. Jen Lowery / Splash News

Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith and Their Gorgeous Daughters Melanie Griffith posted this photo on Instagram with this caption: "Goldie, Dakota, Kate and me having some giggles in Aspen! Mother-Daughter times are the best!" Dec. 22, 2015. melanie_griffith57/Instagram

Sylvester Stallone Takes His Daughters to a Lakers Game Sylvester Stallone and his daughters out at the Lakers game, Dec.17, 2015, in Los Angeles. London Ent/Splash News

Rob Lowe Takes His Family to the 'Star Wars' Premiere From left, Actor Rob Lowe, Sheryl Berkoff, John Owen Lowe and Matthew Edward Lowe attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood. Barry King/Getty Images

See Carrie Fisher and her Look-alike Daughter Billie Actress Carrie Fisher and daughter actress Billie Lourd attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucas film's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, Calif. Barry King/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Reunite for Daughter's Birthday A photo posted to Patrick Schwarzenegger's Instagram account with the caption "Happy birthday sisssstaaahkatherineschwarzenegger" on Dec. 13, 2015. Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Will Ferrell Hits Red Carpet With Family (L-R) Will Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell, Viveca Paulin, and Mattias Paulin Ferrell attend the "Daddy's Home" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater, Dec. 13, 2015 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore Steps Out with Her Husband and Sister-in-Law Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore, and Jill Kargman attend ACRIA's 20th Anniversary Holiday Dinner on Dec. 10, 2015 in New York. Michael Stewart/WireImage

'Agents of SHIELD' Star Ming-Na Wen Takes Her Daughter to a Premiere Ming-Na Wen arrives with her daughter Michaela Kitlin at the premiere of "If/Then," Dec. 9, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif. Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

See Kelly Clarkson's 'Game of Thrones'-Themed Holiday Card Kelly Clarkson shared her family Christmas card to her Instagram account, Dec. 9, 2015. Kelly Clarkson

Laura and Bruce Dern Enjoy a Father/Daughter Date Laura Dern and her father, Bruce Dern, attend the premiere of The Weinstein Company's "The Hateful Eight" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome, Dec. 7, 2015 in Hollywood, Calif. David Livingston/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford Shares a Shot of Her Gorgeous Brood This photo was posted to Cindy Crawford's Instagram account on Dec. 5, 2015 with the text, "Look who came out last night to support me!" cindycrawford/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lookalike Sister Kaley Cuoco shared this image with her sister to her Instagram account, Nov. 29, 2015. Kaley Cuoco

Amy Schumer Takes the Subway With Her Sister Amy Schumer is seen in New York, Nov. 24, 2015. JosiahW/Blayze/Splash News

Sylvester Stallone Brings His Wife and Daughters to His Movie Premiere Sistine Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone attend Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Creed' Premiere at Regency Village Theatre, Nov. 19, 2015, in Westwood, Calif. JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Ian Ziering Hits the Red Carpet with His Family Ian Ziering, his wife Erin Ludwig and their daughters Penna Ziering and Mia Ziering arrive at the premiere of Disney-Pixar's "The Good Dinosaur" on Nov. 17, 2015 in Hollywood, Calif. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Jamie Foxx Shares a Smile with His Daughter Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Foxx attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's celebration of the 2016 Golden Globe award season at Ysabel, Nov. 17, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford Smile With Their Children Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, model Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber attend Rock4EB! 2015, Nov. 15, 2015, in Malibu, Calif. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham Steps Out With Her Son Brooklyn Joseph Beckham and mother fashion designer/singer Victoria Beckham attend Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall, Nov. 9, 2015, in New York. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman Bonds with His 'Hero,' His Dad Hugh Jackman posted this photo to Instagram on Nov. 2, 2015 with the caption, "Spending time with my hero, my Dad." Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and Her Kids Together on the Red Carpet Reese Witherspoon with her children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, attend the 29th American Cinematheque Award Honoring Reese Witherspoon, Oct.30 2015, in Los Angeles. Paul Smith/Startraksphoto.com

Reese Witherspoon Shares a Squeeze with her Brother John Reese Witherspoon shared this image with her brother to her Instagram account, Oct. 28, 2015. Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

See Jack Nicholson and His Look-Alike Son Jack Nicholson and son Raymond Nicholson at the Lakers game on Oct. 28, 2015, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. London Ent/Splash News

Alyson Hannigan Steps Out With Her Daughter Keeva Jane Alyson Hannigan and daughter Keeva Jane Denisof attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 26th A Time for Heroes Family Festival at Smashbox Studios, Oct. 25, 2015, in Culver City, Calif. David Livingston/Getty Images

Scott and Clint Eastwood Hang Out on Set This photo was posted to Scott Eastwood's Instagram account with the caption "Like father like son. Out in Atlanta on the set of my dads new movie. #Sully." on Oct. 16, 2015. @scotteastwood/Instagram

Melanie Griffith and Her Beautiful Look-alike Daughters Dakota Johnson, Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith and Stella Banderas arrive at the Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards on Oct. 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Phylicia Rashad and daughters Sky and Taylor attend the "Goosebumps" New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 theater on Oct. 12, 2015 in New York City. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Emily Blunt Hits the Red Carpet With Her Mom Janice Actress Emily Blunt and Janice Dixon Blunt attend the Awards Dinner on Day 4 of the 23rd Annual Hamptons International Film Festival, Oct.11, 2015, in East Hampton, New York. Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Jack Black and His Wife Take Their Son to a Premiere Jack Black, right, his wife Tanya Haden and son, Thomas Black, attend the premiere of "Goosebumps" on Oct. 4, 2015 in Westwood, Calif. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay and Her Family Attend a Movie Premiere Mariska Hargitay and family attend the "Pan" New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater, Oct. 4, 2015, in New York. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp Hits the Red Carpet With Her Aunt Lily-Rose Depp and her Aunt Alysson Paradis attend the 'Enrages' Premiere, Sept. 28, 2015, in Paris. Laurent Viteur/Getty Images

Claire Danes Brings Her Parents to Her Star Ceremony Actress Claire Danes, center, poses with her parents Carla, left, and Chris after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sept. 24, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif. Jim Smeal/BEImages via Rex USA

Rumer Willis Gets Supports From Her Family for Her Broadway Debut Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis pose backstage as Rumer makes her broadway debut as "Roxie Hart" in Broadway's "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater, Sept 21, 2015, in New York City. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meet the Rock's Daughter Simone The rock posted this photo with this caption: "Had the best dinner w/ my daughter Simone at one of our favorite spots. Life's crazy and complicated, but this amazing, loving, protective one of a kind father/daughter bond we have keeps me grounded and balanced. #GratefulMan #FatherDaughterBond #LifesBlessings," Sept 20, 2015. therock/Instagram

Tracy Morgan and His Wife Megan Bring Daughter Maven to the Emmys Actor/comedian Tracy Morgan, Maven Sonae Morgan and Megan Wollover pose in the press room at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Donald and Kiefer Sutherland Take In Toronto Together Donald Sutherland, left, and Kiefer Sutherland, right, arrive at the "Forsaken" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 16, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. Michael Tran/Getty Images

Meet Bette Midler's Lookalike Daughter Sophie von Haselberg Bette Midler and daughter Sophie von Haselberg attend the Marchesa fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week, Sept. 16, 2015, in New York. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

(L-R) Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore and Scout Willis arrive at the Salvatore Ferragamo 100 Years In Hollywood celebration at the newly unveiled Rodeo Drive flagship Salvatore Ferragamo boutique on Sept. 9, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Step Out With Their Kids, Phinnaeus, Henry and Hazel Daniel Moder, Julia Roberts, Kelly Slater, Phinnaeus Moder, Henry Daniel Moder and Hazel Moder attend Kelly Slater, John Moore and friends celebrate the launch of Outerknown, Aug. 29, 2015, in Malibu, Calif. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares a Family Photo From Vacation Catherine Zeta-Jones shared this family photo to her Instagram account while on vacation. Catherine Zeta-Jones

Meet Jack Nicholson's Lookalike Son Ray Ray Nicholson and Jack Nicholson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2015 at The Creeks, Aug. 15, 2015, in East Hampton, N.Y. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford and Her Daughter Meet Llamas in Peru Cindy Crawford posted this photo to Instagram on Aug. 11, 2015 with the caption, "Is your mama a llama? Love flipping through our pictures from Peru!" @cindycrawford/Instagram

Meet Guy Richie's Sons Rocco and David Jacqui Ainsley, Rocco Ritchie, Guy Ritchie and David Ciccone Ritchie attend "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." at the Ziegfeld Theater on Aug. 10, 2015 in New York. Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meet Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Singer Chloe Lattanzi and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John, celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub, Aug. 9, 2015, in Las Vegas. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon Recalls Hitting the Beach with Son Tennessee Reese Witherspoon posted this photo to Instagram on Aug. 6, 2015 with the caption, "#TBT to long walks on the beach with this little comedian #Vacation #TakeMeBack". @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Meryl Streep and Her Daughter Pose With Rick Springfield Actress Mamie Gummer, musician/actor Rick Springfield and actress Meryl Streep attend the "Ricki And The Flash" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater, Aug. 3, 2015, in New York. Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Meet Mario Lopez's Children, Gia and Dominic Actors Mario Lopez, Courtney Mazza and their children Gia Lopez and Dominic Lopez attend L.A. Parent's 35th birthday bash at Original Farmers Market, Aug. 2, 2015, in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford Enjoys a Day Out with Her Son and Daughter Kelly Rutherford and children Helena and Hermes attend the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund's Super Saturday NY at Nova's Ark Project on July 25, 2015 in Water Mill, New York. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford and Her Family Smile On Vacation Cindy Crawford posted this photo on Instagram of her family, July 21, 2015. cindycrawford/Instagram

Meet Karlie Kloss's Sister Kimberly Kimberly Kloss and Karlie Kloss attend the New York premiere of "Paper Towns" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square, July 21, 2015, in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford Shares a Photo of Her Husband and Kids Cindy Crawford posted this photo with this caption: "#lakelife," July 18, 2015. cindycrawford/Instagram

Olivia Wilde Shares a Throwback Family Portrait Olivia Wilde posted this photo with the caption: "#tbt to Otis developing his hatred for tiny bear suits." July 16, 2015. oliviawilde/Instagram

Christie Brinkley Enjoys a Vacation With Her Kids Christie Brinkley posted this photo to her Instagram on July 15, 2015 with the caption, "Positano! All hands on deck!" christiebrinkley/Instagram

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones Bring Their Kids to an 'Ant-Man' Premiere Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, and their children Carys Zeta Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas attend the European Premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" at Odeon Leicester Square on July 8, 2015 in London. Getty Images

Meet Zac Efron's Younger Brother Dylan Zac Efron posted this photo to his Instagram on July 6, 2015 with the caption, "#brothers." @zacefron/Instagram

Meet Rob Lowe's Son Johnny Rob Lowe share this image of himself with his son after a workout to his Instagram account, June 24, 2015. roblowe/Instagram

Michael Douglas and Family Visit Jerusalem Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones, son Dylan and daughter Carys, pose for a photograph upon their arrival for the Genesis Prize award ceremony in Jerusalem, June 18, 2015. DEBBIE HILL/AFP/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford Hits the Red Carpet With Her Lookalike Kids Supermodel and OMEGA Ambassador Cindy Crawford poses with her daughter Kaia Gerber, and son Presley Gerber as they attend 'The Hospital In The Sky' Asian premiere presented by OMEGA, June 16, 2015, in Hong Kong. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Meet Jude Law's Teenaged Son Rafferty Rafferty Law poses during the Spencer Hart presentation during The London Collections Men SS16 at, June 14, 2015, in London. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Paris Hilton Celebrates at Her Sister's Bachelorette Party Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton celebrate Nicky's bachelorette party at Wall at the W Hotel, June 6, 2015, in Miami Beach, Fla. Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Oliver and Kate Hudson Share a Laugh Oliver Hudson.left, and FABLETICS Co-Founder Kate Hudson attends FL2 Launch at Gramercy Terrace at The Gramercy Park Hotel on June 4, 2015 in New York City. Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Hit the Red Carpet Together Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrives at the New Kendall + Kylie Fashion Line Launch Party At TopShop, June 3, 2015, in Los Angeles. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Share a Mother-Daughter Moment Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn attend the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens, June 2, 2015, in London. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Meet Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's Daughter Maya Maya Thurman-Hawke attends the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. Andrew H. Walker/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meet Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Sistine Sly Stallone posted this photo to Instagram on May 31, 2015 with the caption, "Me with my daughter Sistine who wants to be a serious model. I believe you can do it." @officialslystallone/Instagram

Rumer Willis Is 'Becoming' Mom Demi Moore Rumer Willis posted this photo on Instagram with this caption: "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," May 25, 2015. ruelarue/Instagram

Cindy Crawford Poses for Selfie With Daughter Cindy Crawford posted this photo to Instagram on May 16, 2015 with the caption, "Selfie lesson from @kaiagerber." Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Kris Jenner Hits the Red Carpet With Khloe and Kylie Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, May 14, 2015, in New York. D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tallulah Willis Smooches Mom Demi Moore Actresses Tallulah Willis and Demi Moore attend an intimate dinner hosted by Charlotte Olympia Dellal and Liz Goldwyn at The Sunset Tower Hotel, May 12, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif. Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Could Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Look Any More Like Her? Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the Premiere Of Disney's "Tomorrowland" at AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theater, May 9, 2015, in Anaheim, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meet Sean Penn's Lookalike Son Hopper Hopper Jack Penn, left, and Sean Penn, right, are seen in Hollywood, Calif. on May 7, 2015. Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Meet Reese Witherspoon's Lookalike Daughter Ava Reese Witherspoon posted this photo with her daughter, Ava Phillipe, to Instagram on April 30, 2015 with the caption, "Me and my girl ready for #HotPursuit premiere!" @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley Strike a Pose Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley are seen here at the ceremony for 'Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition' at Westgate Resort and Casino, April 23, 2015, in Las Vegas. STARPICZ/Splash News

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Step Out with Their Daughters Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the TIME 100 Gala at Lincoln Center with daughters Gracie, Audrey and Maggie on April 21, 2015 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Her Daughter Coco Attend a Premiere With Her Fiance Johnny McDaid, Courteney Cox and Coco Riley Arquette are seen at the arrivals at 'Just Before I Go' Los Angeles Special Screening at the ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, Calif. Parisa/Splash News

The Beckham Family Sits From Row at a Fashion Show From left, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham attend the Burberry "London in Los Angeles" event at Griffith Observatory on April 16, 2015 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens Kicks Back With Her Sister Stella Vanessa Hudgens is seen, April 13, 2015, in New York. Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kevin Hart Brings His Kids to the MTV Movie Awards Honoree Kevin Hart recipient of the Comedic Genius Award, poses with Heaven Hart, left, and Hendrix Hart, right, in the press room during The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live, April 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Happy Siblings Day! Meet These Stars' Families Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian pose for a photo as they take a walk through sightseeings of Yerevan during their visit in Armenia, April 9, 2015. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Steps Out With Her Mom, Vanessa Paradis Vanessa Paradis and daughter Lily-Rose Depp arrive at Chanel Metiers d'Art show at the Park Avenue armory in New York, March 31, 2015. Splash News

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Suri Cruise (L) and actress Katie Holmes (R) attend Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, Calif. Christopher Polk/KCA2015/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie Takes Kids to Annual Kids' Choice Awards Angelina Jolie (C) with Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt (L) and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt (R) in the audience during Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, Calif. Lester Cohen/KCA2015/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson with David Daniel Otunga, Jr. David Daniel Otunga, Jr. and Jennifer Hudson arrive at the Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, Calif. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Meet Will Ferrell's Family Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Ferrell pose with their sons Magnus, Axel and Mattias alongside Ferrell's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony honoring him, March 24, 2015, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez Takes Her Twins to a Premiere Jennifer Lopez arrives at the "HOME" Los Angeles Premiere at Regency Village Theatre, March 22, 2015, in Westwood, Calif. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Joey McIntyre Enjoys a Night Out With His Family Joey McIntyre attends the 23rd Annual "A Night At Sardi's" To Benefit The Alzheimer's Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, March 18, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson Steps Out with Her Teenage Son Brandon Brandon Thomas Lee and Pamela Anderson attend the premiere of Open Road Films' "The Gunman" in Los Angeles, March 12, 2015. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford Poses with Her Mini-Me, Kaia Models Kaia Jordan Gerber, left, and Cindy Crawford attend VH1's "Barely Famous" premiere screening and party at The London Hotel, March 12, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Chris O'Donnell Honored With Star on Walk of Fame Actor Chris O'Donnell and family at the Chris O'Donnell Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, March 5, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Vince Vaughn's Wife and Kids Support Dad on the Red Carpet Kyla Weber, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, Lochlyn Kyla Vaughn and actor Vince Vaughn attend the 280th hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing Vince Vaughn at The TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, March 4, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith Cuddles Up to Son Jaden Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" at the W Hotel, Feb. 24, 2015, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jewel and Her Estranged Husband Take a Beach Vacation with Their Son Jewel posted this photo to her Instagram on Feb. 10, 2015 with the caption, "This pic sums up family vacation... Ha! A wild 3 yr old throws sand at dad , laughs hysterically and won't pose for a pic w mom! Anyone relate?" @jewel/Instagram

Kevin Costner Poses With His Adorable Family Actor Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner and children Grace Avery Costner, Hayes Logan Costner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive at the World Premiere of Disney's "McFarland, USA" at the El Capitan Theatre, Feb. 9, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford Poses for a Photo With Her Gorgeous Family Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber attend the "The Hospital In The Sky" New York special screening at New York Historical Society, Feb. 5, 2015, in New York. Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Bruce Willis' Mother Steps Out with His Daughter Tallulah Tallulah Willis and Grandmother Marlene Willis are seen in Los Angeles, Jan. 29, 2015. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Courtney Love and Her Daughter Frances Bean Honor Kurt Cobain Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love attend the "Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck" Premiere during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre, Jan. 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah. Paul Marotta/Sundance/Getty Images

Meet Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich's Lookalike Kids. Julianne Moore with her daughter Liv, son Caleb and husband Bart Freundlich, at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, Jan. 10, 2015. Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com

Kevin Costner Steps Out With His Wife and Daughter Lily Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner and Lily Costner attend the premiere of "Black or White" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live, Jan. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson Smiles with Her Lookalike Mother, Tina Jessica Simpson posted this photo of herself and her mother to Instagram, Jan. 18, 2015, with the caption: "Happy Birthday Mom! I love you!" jessicasimpson/Instagram

Meet Bette Midler's Lookalike Daughter, Sophie von Haselberg Bette Midler and Sophie von Haselberg attend "Honeymoon in Vegas" Broadway Opening Night at Nederlander Theatre, Jan. 15, 2015, in New York. Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Meet Patricia Arquette's Daughter Harlow Actress Patricia Arquette and daughter Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane arrive at The 41st Annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live, Jan. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Donald and Melanie Trump Step Out With Their Son, Barron Donald Trump, Barron Trump and Melania Trump attends Trump Invitational Grand Prix Mar-a-Lago Club at The Mar-a-Largo Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Jan. 4, 2015. Getty Images

Kate Hudson Kicks Back with Loved Ones Kate Hudson posted this photo on Instagram with this caption: "This is what it looks like when you Face Time random names on your brothers phone... @justintimberlake denied our call...?? #ChristmasColdCalls," Dec. 30, 2014. katehudson/Instagram

Molly Sims Shares a Sweet Family Photo Molly Sims posted this photo to her Instagram on Dec. 29, 2014 with the caption, "Family Fun #vacation #muchneededvacation." @mollybsims/Instagram

Newly Single Kate Hudson Spends Holiday Time With the Family Kate Hudson posted this photo to Instagram, Dec. 28, 2014, with the caption, Home for the holidays. Hope everyone is having a beautiful holiday season! #lovemybrothers #colorado #BroncosKickedSomeAssToday #winterwonderland #BeautifulChristmas." @katehudson/Instagram

Susan Sarandon Hits the Museum with Her Kids and Granddaughter Eva Amurri Martino shared this image on her Instagram account on Dec. 18, 2014 with the caption, "Baby's first MoMa exhibit! #Matisse #Family #HappyHolidays" 4evamartino/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan Steps Out With Her Sister Ali Ali and Lindsay Lohan attend the LOVE x Balmain Chrismas Party at The Ivy Market Grill on Dec. 15, 2014 in London, England. Fjeraku/Getty Images

Brad Pitt Brings Pax, Shiloh and Maddox to Their Mom's Premiere Brad Pitt, with Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt, attend the "Unbroken" Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 15, 2014 in Hollywood, Calif. JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan Brings Her Sister Ali to a Party Lindsay and Ali Lohan attend the Sunday Times Style Xmas Party at Tramp on December 9, 2014 in London. David M. Benett/Sunday Times Style/Getty Images

Meet Sylvester Stallone's Family! From left, Sylvester Stallone, Sistine Rose, Sophia Rose Stallone and Scarlet Rose Stallone attend a basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center, Dec. 7, 2014 in Los Angeles. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Which Star's Mom Is Flaunting Her Abs at 61? Jada Pinkett Smith posted this image on her Mother on Facebook with caption, "Willow took this shot of her grandmother, my mother, emerging from the ocean today. She is 61! I wanna be her when I grow up:)," Nov. 28, 2014. Jada Pinkett Smith/Facebook

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Bring Their Kids to His Star of Fame Ceremony Actor Matthew McConaughey and his family Camila Alves, Levi McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, and Vida McConaughey attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony for Matthew McConaughey, Nov. 17, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Meet Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman's Son, Jake Actress Rhea Pearlman, executive producer Jake DeVito and actor Danny DeVito attend the premiere of Amplify's "The Better Angels" at DGA Theater, Oct. 27, 2014, in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Aww! Fergie Shares a Sweet Family Photo Singer Fergie shared this image on her Instagram account on Oct. 21, 2014 with the caption, "#FootballSunday with dad & @danamferg. #happybirthdaydana #latergram." fergie/Instagram

Melanie Griffith Gets Support from Mom Tippi Hedren Actresses Melanie Griffith and Tippi Hedren attend the 7th annual Bel-Air Film Festival opening night gala, Oct. 7, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz Take a Family Photo Zoe Kravitz, left, posted this photo with her mother, Lisa Bonet, to Instagram, Oct. 3, 2014, with the caption, "Night out with my best gal. Thank you @michaelkors for an amazing night. #jetsethollywood." @zoeisabellakravitz/Instagram

Meet Jaime Pressly's Family! Actress Jaime Pressly attends Disney's VIP Halloween event at Disney Consumer Products Campus, Oct. 1, 2014 in Glendale, Calif. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Hilary Duff Reunites with Her Mom and Son Luca Hillary Duff posted this photo to Instagram Sept. 26, 2014, with the caption: "Airport bound. So happy to be with my mini and my mama." hillaryduff/Instagram

Pierce Brosnan Takes His Family to the 'November Man' Premiere Actor Pierce Brosnan and family arrive to the World Premiere of Relativity Media's "The November Man" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on August 13, 2014 in Hollywood, Calif. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone Brings His Daughters to the 'Expendables' Premiere Actor Sylvester Stallone and family arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "The Expendables 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre, Aug. 11, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Glenn Close Hits the Red Carpet With Her Daughter Annie Actress Glenn Close and daughter Annie Starke arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy" at the El Capitan Theatre on July 21, 2014 in Hollywood, Calif. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Meet Bar Rafaeli's Brother, Dor Bar Refaeli and her brother, Dor are spotted shopping on July 11, 2014 in Berlin. Karadshow/GC Images/Getty Images

Meet Chloe Moretz's Giant Band of Brothers Chloe Grace Moretz is spotted in New York with her brother Trevor Moretz, June 18, 2014. Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com

Andie McDowell Steps Out With Her Lookalike Daughters Andie MacDowell and daughters Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley in New York City on June 8, 2014. Splash News

Francesca Eastwood Enjoys a Day With Her Mom Frances Fisher and Francesca Eastwood attend The Environmental Media Association's 5th Annual LA School Garden Program Luncheon at Westminster Avenue Elementary School, May 29, 2014 in Venice, Calif. Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Meet Gisele's Twin Sister, Patricia! Gisele Bundchen, right, and her sister Patty, left, were spotted being playful in Boston. At one point, Gisele jokingly put her sister in a headlock while crossing the street. Splash News

Ivanka Trump Shares a Sweet Family Portrait Ivanka Trump posted this photo on Instagram with this caption: "Impromptu family photo op! (Arabella opted for her "serious" face)" April 30, 2014. ivankatrump/Instagram

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Steals the Spotlight at 'Spider-Man' Premiere Actor Jamie Foxx and his daughter Annalise Bishop attend "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater, April 24, 2014, in New York. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's Daughters From left, Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow, actress Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow attend the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox's "The Other Woman" at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., April 21, 2014. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meet Heidi Klum's Mother, Erna Heidi Klum and her mother Erna walk through Soho in New York, April 7, 2014. TNYF/WENN.com

Meet Daniel Craig's 22-Year-Old Daughter Ella Daniel Craig is seen walking with his daughter, Ella, in New York, April 3, 2014. Dave Spencer/Splash News

Matthew McConaughey Steps Out with His Mother Matthew McConaughey, right, is pictured with his mom, Mary Kathleen McCabe, left, at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on March 25, 2014. EVGA/AKM-GSI

Inside Michael Douglas' Family Vacation Michael Douglas posted this family photo on Facebook with the caption, "Happy New Year from Quebec, Canada... where it is minus 10F." Michael Douglas/Facebook

The Guidice Family Reveals Their Very Red Christmas Card Teresa Giudice posted this photo on Twitter on Dec. 21, 2013 with the caption "Wishing you and your family & friends a wonderful holiday season. Love love love you! Xx." @Teresa_Giudice/Twitter

Model Miranda Kerr snuggles up to her mother and grandmother in an Instagram image she posted, Dec. 5, 2013. @mirandakerr/Instagram

Rihanna Celebrates Her Grandpa's 85th Birthday Rihanna celebrates her grandfather's 85th birthday and posted this picture on Instagram with this caption, "Threw Bravo a birthday ba$h at mama Fenty crib!! #85blessed yearz! Many more to you Grandfadda!", Nov. 5, 2013. badgalriri/Instagram

Paul Rudd and Son Root on the Knicks Paul Rudd and son Jack attend basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, in New York, Oct. 30, 2013. James Devaney/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth Poses with her Mom Patricia From left, Patricia Bosworth and her daughter Kate Bosworth attend the "Big Sur" premiere after party at Hotel Chantelle in New York, Oct. 28, 2013. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Actors Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth attend the after party for the movie of THOR presented by Acura, May 2, 2011 in Hollywood, California. John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images

Actor Warren Beatty and sister Shirley MacLaine in the audience during the 36th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Warren Beatty held at the Kodak Theatre on June 11, 2008 in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actors Emily Deschanel and Zooey Deschanel arrive at 13th Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz and Monica Cruz launch "Penelope & Monica Cruz for MNG" Summer 2008 Collection, at Mango boutique on March 13, 2008 in Madrid, Spain. Lalo Yasky/WireImage/Getty Images

Dancer Derek Hough and singer julianne Hough attend Grey Goose Toasts the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Jan. 15, 2011 in Los Angeles. Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images

Actors Chad and Rob Lowe arrive at the Hollywood Entertainment Museum's Hollywood Legacy Awards XI honoring the cast of "Heroes" at the Esquire House Hollywood Hills, Nov. 11, 2008 in Los Angeles. Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Benji Madden and Joel Madden attend the MDA Labor Day Telethon at CBS Studios on Aug. 8, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck attend a photo-call to promote the film 'Gone Baby Gone' at the Mandarin Oriental on May 28, 2008 in London, England. Claire Greenway/Getty Images

Rumer Willis Leaves Little to The Imagination In a plunging silver gown, Rumer Willis steals the spotlight from younger sisters Tallulah, center, and Scout, right. Rumer tweeted the photograph of the three siblings posing at Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris, where Tallulah was making her high society debut Nov. 25. Father Bruce Willis attended but mother Demi Moore, laying low after announcing her divorce from Ashton Kutcher, was absent. Twitter

Actors Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne arrive at the screening of "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" to benefit the Musicares Map Fund, Aug. 22, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images