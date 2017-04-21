Why the police broke up Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's first date

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been one of Hollywood's "it" couples for more than 30 years, but things didn't necessarily get off to a smooth start.

In a clip from Friday's episode of "Harry," obtained by People magazine, Russell recounts the couple's first date in the early 1980s for the show's host, Harry Connick Jr.

At the time, Russell was worried about having to dance in an upcoming film with Hawn, so he asked her if they could go to a club and practice.

"She said, ‘We should go somewhere and dance to that kind of swing music.’ I said, ‘I’ll find that.’ The Playboy Club was the only place that had that. So, we went to The Playboy Club. And I just immediately was having a great time with this girl, Goldie," Russell said.

Even though they had never gotten around to dancing at the club, the duo didn't want the night to end. So they went back to a home Hawn had been renovating.

"We eventually found our way upstairs ... and we were in the imaginary bedroom now, and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in," Russell said. "So, the next thing I knew, [there's] a flashlight and Goldie and I are: 'What? What?'"

The house is now home to Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson. Russell said he couldn't believe that was 30 years ago, but added, "That was our first date. It was a lot of fun."

Hawn, now 71, and Russell, 66, have grandchildren together. But that night, the police told the pair to get a hotel room.

"Which we did," Russell said.