Pregnant Princess Kate visits with schoolchildren a day after celebrating 36th birthday

Jan 10, 2018, 8:13 AM ET
PHOTO: Britains Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, interacts with children during a visit the Reach Academy Feltham, in London, Jan. 10, 2018.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, interacts with children during a visit the Reach Academy Feltham, in London, Jan. 10, 2018. The school works in partnership with Place2Be and other organisations to support children, families and the school community throughout their school career.

Princess Kate, pregnant with her third child, was met by flowers and singing while visiting a school today in Feltham, a suburb of London.

Kate, who celebrated her 36th birthday Tuesday, wore a Seraphine dress over her baby bump as she joined some of the nursery school children in a painting activity.

The school Kate visited, Reach Academy, works in partnership with Place2Be, the mental health charity for which Kate has been royal patron since 2013.

Reach Academy is a college-preparatory school founded on the principles that all students, regardless of their backgrounds or means, can achieve great things and live productive lives.

PHOTO: The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, visits the Reach Academy in Feltham, London, Jan. 10, 2018.
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, visits the Reach Academy in Feltham, London, Jan. 10, 2018.

PHOTO: Britains Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, interacts with children during a visit the Reach Academy Feltham, in London, Jan. 10, 2018.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, interacts with children during a visit the Reach Academy Feltham, in London, Jan. 10, 2018.

Kate took a brief tour of the school before sitting down with students, parents and administrators to discuss emotional well-being and support programs, including those for young people struggling with their sexuality in the LGBT community. The decision to highlight programs that support resources for the LGBT community is another example of the young royals modernizing the monarchy.

Kate's mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana, was the first member of the royal family to offer support to the gay community when she helped destigmatize the misconceptions surrounding AIDS and HIV in the gay community.

PHOTO: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Reach Academy school who is working in partnership with Place2Be and other organisations to support children, families and the whole school community, Jan. 10, 2018, in Feltham, London.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Reach Academy school who is working in partnership with Place2Be and other organisations to support children, families and the whole school community, Jan. 10, 2018, in Feltham, London.

PHOTO: Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Reach Academy, Jan. 10, 2018, in Feltham, London.
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Reach Academy, Jan. 10, 2018, in Feltham, London.

Diana's sons, Princes William and Harry, have vowed to carry on her legacy through their work with the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

William, 35, has taken over the patronage of Centrepoint, a homeless charity supported by Diana. William is also today visiting Royal Marsden Hospital, a London hospital where he succeeded his mother as president.

Harry, 33, has carried on his mother’s work by founding Sentabale, a charity devoted to the vulnerable children of Lesotho and Botswana, many of whom struggle with HIV/AIDS. In December, Harry used his first official royal event with his fiancee, Meghan Markle, to introduce her to the work of the Terrence Higgins Trust, an HIV/AIDS charity with which Diana was closely associated.

Kate’s visit to Reach Academy today came after a milestone for her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

PHOTO: Britains Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as she arrives for an event for Place2Be charity at Reach Academy Feltham, west London, Jan. 10, 2018.
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as she arrives for an event for Place2Be charity at Reach Academy Feltham, west London, Jan. 10, 2018.

Kate took Charlotte, 2, on Monday to her first day of nursery school. Kensington Palace later shared new photographs of the toddler shot by Kate.

