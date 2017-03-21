Prince Harry followed in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, today, visiting an HIV charity in Leicester, England, that Diana visited in 1991.

Harry, 32, spent time at the Leicester AIDS Support service (LASS) which provides vital support to those living with AIDS or affected by AIDS. The charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

Harry paused to look at several photos of his late mother at the center. The fifth-in-line to the British throne is often called the "People's Prince" for his passionate devotion to children and his efforts to reduce the stigma around HIV and AIDS, just as his mother did.

Prince Harry is shown the "panel of purses" which remembers people who have died and was originally launched by Diana, Princess of Wales. pic.twitter.com/sYOyybU1zi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2017

Harry spoke movingly at LASS about HIV/AIDS and warned people about the consequences of silence.

"It cannot be acceptable that the first time young people know what HIV is when they catch it,” he said.

Harry took an AIDS test last December alongside music star Rihanna to encourage young people to get tested and show them how easy the simple pin prick test is to complete. In July, Harry attended the 2016 International AIDS Conference in Durban, South Africa, with Sir Elton John and implored his generation to act.

“When my mother held the hand of a man dying of AIDS, no one imagined a quarter century later, HIV positive people would live full healthy loving lives," Harry told the audience in South Africa.

Harry also visited a school in Leicester that runs the Yes You Can project to help students reach their potential. Harry encouraged kids and mentors struggling to not give up during the challenging periods of adolescence and discussed the additional challenges kids often face from the pressures of social media and the internet.

“Never give up teamwork because you can never do anything by yourself,” he told the students. “Learn from your mistakes. It is OK to make mistakes as long as you learn from them and learn from others. There is so much you can do.”

Prince Harry meets mentors and children from 'Yes You Can' @HamiltonLeics – hearing about how they turn their lives around. pic.twitter.com/1tf8TkxjFX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2017

Harry joined in a game of "football-volleyball" while visiting Pink Lizard, an organization that uses sports to build confidence in kids.

Joining in a game of football-volleyball at the Pink Lizard, supported by @sported_UK ?? pic.twitter.com/W3UXWcp5iH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2017

Harry’s engagements have not prevented him from spending time with new love, actress Meghan Markle. Harry and Markle, 35, have barely been apart for more than two weeks at a time since the start of the year.

Harry arranged a private date night with Markle on Sunday to London's Natural History Museum after the museum closed.

The museum is one of the most beautiful buildings in London and a favorite of the royal family. Harry's sister-in-law, Princess Kate, is royal patron of the museum and a frequent visitor with Prince William and their young son, Prince George.