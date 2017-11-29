Prince William says he hopes Prince Harry's engagement means he 'will stop scrounging my food'

Nov 29, 2017, 2:05 PM ET
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Marks Church, May 20, 2017, in Englefield Green, England.
WATCH Prince William reacts to Harry's engagement

Prince William joked today that he is happy Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle for a very brotherly reason.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England.
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England.

“For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!” said William, 35, who lives with his family near Harry, 33, on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace in London, where the announcement of Prince Harry's engagement with American Actress Meghan Merkle, was held Nov. 27, 2017.
Kensington Palace in London, where the announcement of Prince Harry's engagement with American Actress Meghan Merkle, was held Nov. 27, 2017.

William said he and his wife, Princess Kate, are also “delighted” for Harry and Markle, 36, whose engagement was announced on Monday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Royal wedding details revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in May

“We’re very excited, delighted for them both,” said William. “We’re wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time.”

Harry told the BBC Monday that his cottage’s close proximity to William’s and Kate’s apartment gave them an opportunity to better get to know Markle.

“And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbors we managed to get that in a couple of - well quite a few times now,” Harry said of visits between William, Kate and Markle, whom Harry began dating more than one year ago.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the Coach Core graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices at The London Stadium on Oct. 18, 2017 in London, England.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the Coach Core graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices at The London Stadium on Oct. 18, 2017 in London, England.

William spoke about his brother’s engagement during a visit to an ice hockey rink in Finland, where he is on a two-day tour, marking his first official visit to the country.

Prince William meets young fans during his encounter with the Icehearts, an organization providing preventive child welfare work through team sports, at an ice rink in Helsinki during his visit to Finland, Nov. 29,2017.
PHOTO:Prince William meets young fans during his encounter with the Icehearts, an organization providing preventive child welfare work through team sports, at an ice rink in Helsinki during his visit to Finland, Nov. 29,2017.

Harry, who served as William's best man at his 2011 wedding to Kate, and Markle plan to wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May.

Britain's Prince William arrives with his brother Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for his royal wedding to Kate Middleton in London, April 29, 2011.
Britain's Prince William arrives with his brother Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for his royal wedding to Kate Middleton in London, April 29, 2011.

William wished Harry and Markle "all the happiness" as they begin their new life together.

"It's a fantastic process you go through, the engagement and then the build-up to the wedding and things like that," he said. "So they've got a lot of happy times ahead of them and I think they are both caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well."

Harry and Markle will take an active role in planning the wedding themselves, Harry's communication's secretary, Jason Knauf, said Tuesday, and want the day to be “fun” and reflective of their relationship.

"The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family. They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved,” Knauf said. "This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom."

