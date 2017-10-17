Prince William, Princess Kate reveal 3rd child due in April 2018

Oct 17, 2017, 11:06 AM ET
PHOTO: Britains Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate World Mental Health Day in central London on Oct. 10, 2017.PlayHeathcliff O'Malley/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William and Princess Kate have announced their third child is due in April 2018.

The new baby will join the couple's older children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

PHOTO: Britains Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are pictured before boarding a plane in Hamburg, Germany, July 21, 2017.Christian Charisius/Pool via AP/FILE
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are pictured before boarding a plane in Hamburg, Germany, July 21, 2017.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018," Kensington Palace said in a statement today.

William and Kate, both 35, have not yet announced where Kate will give birth, but it is expected she will use the same hospital as with her previous deliveries. Both George and Charlotte were born at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

PHOTO: Britains Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a party at Government House in Victoria, Canada, Sept. 29, 2016. EPA
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a party at Government House in Victoria, Canada, Sept. 29, 2016.

Kensington Palace announced Kate's pregnancy on Sept. 4 when she was forced to cancel a planned engagement as a result of hyperemesis gravidarum. Kate also missed George's first day of school a few days later.

Kate has gradually added royal engagements back to her schedule as she feels up to it.

On Monday, Kate made a surprise appearance alongside William and Prince Harry at a children's charity event. Kate, sporting a new hair style, danced with Paddington Bear on the platform of Paddington Station in London.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station as she meets the cast and crew from the forthcoming film Paddington 2 at Paddington Station on Oct. 16, 2017.Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station as she meets the cast and crew from the forthcoming film Paddington 2 at Paddington Station on Oct. 16, 2017.

"Her condition is improved, but the duchess does continue to be affected by hyperemesis gravidarum," a royal aide told ABC News Monday. "She is making decisions day to day but is keen to do as much as she can."

Kate also attended a Buckingham Palace reception on Oct. 10 to mark World Mental Health Day.

PHOTO: Britains Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate World Mental Health Day, Oct. 10, 2017.Heathcliff OMalley/pool via AP
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate World Mental Health Day, Oct. 10, 2017.

William and Kate were scheduled to go on a royal tour of Scandinavia later this fall. Kensington Palace announced today that instead William will visit Finland alone in November, a trip he will make at the request of the U.K.'s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

PHOTO: Britains Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a charity event with other members of the royal family at Paddington train station in London on Oct. 16, 2017.Chris J. Ratcliffe/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a charity event with other members of the royal family at Paddington train station in London on Oct. 16, 2017.

Kate will join William on an official visit to Norway and Sweden in early 2018, according to Kensington Palace.

Earlier this year, William and Kate visited Poland and Germany with their children as part of a "Brexit" charm offensive as the U.K. negotiates its withdrawal from the European Union.