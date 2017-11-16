Prince William releases first-ever online code of conduct to combat cyberbullying

Nov 16, 2017, 8:23 AM ET
Prince William attends the final meeting of The Royal Foundations Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyber bullying during his visit to launch the national action plan to tackle cyber bullying at Google and YouTube in Kings Cross, London, Nov. 16, 2017.PlayTolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William announced recommendations today for combating cyberbullying after convening a task force of leading tech companies to look at the issue.

The online code of conduct, called "Stop, Speak, Support," is the first in the world of its kind. Its aim is to create a safer space online for children and give them online resources if they feel threatened or lost.

The campaign will work with tech giants Facebook and Snapchat to initiate a new program to support victims of cyberbullying and implement safety guidelines for online users.

PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, left, walks with President of EMEA Business and Operations for Google, Matt Brittin during his visit to Google & YouTube to launch a National Action Plan to tackle cyberbullying, Nov. 16, 2017, in London.Tolga Akmen/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, left, walks with President of EMEA Business and Operations for Google, Matt Brittin during his visit to Google & YouTube to launch a National Action Plan to tackle cyberbullying, Nov. 16, 2017, in London.

Prince William (2R) chats with British entrepreneur Brent Hoberman (L), anti-cyber bullying campaigner James Okulaja (2L) and Googles EMEA president of business operations, Matt Brittin, at the London headquarters, Nov. 16, 2017.Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William (2R) chats with British entrepreneur Brent Hoberman (L), anti-cyber bullying campaigner James Okulaja (2L) and Google's EMEA president of business operations, Matt Brittin, at the London headquarters, Nov. 16, 2017.

William, 35, brought together the world’s leading tech firms -- including Google, YouTube and Twitter in addition to Facebook and Snapchat -- as part of The Royal Foundation's task force on the prevention of cyberbullying. The task force, which first convened in May 2016, also included parents, children and representatives from children's charities.

Kensington Palace on Wednesday released a moving video of William speaking with a mother who lost her son to suicide and a teen girl who attempted suicide after being the victim of cyberbullying.

"I started to self-harm as a way to cope, to make me feel better, and then I decided that I couldn't take this anymore and I tried to end my life," Chloe, who was cyberbullied at the age of 13, told William during their conversation at Kensington Palace.

In the video, William praised the women for their bravery and told them, "I only wish that neither of you had gone through what you've gone through."

"I think it is worth reminding everyone what the human tragedy of what we are talking about here," William said. "It isn't just about companies and about online stuff. It's actually real lives that get affected."

William said he became particularly interested in how social media can affect children after becoming a father to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. William and Princess Kate are expecting their third child next April.

PHOTO: Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Tegel airport in Berlin, July 19, 2017.Kay Nietfeld/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Tegel airport in Berlin, July 19, 2017.

William also became interested in this cause through his work as an air ambulance pilot, where he witnessed and responded to many young men in despair and on the verge of suicide. After hearing a story of a little boy who killed himself due to online abuse, William vowed to get involved himself.

