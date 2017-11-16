Prince William releases first-ever online code of conduct to combat cyberbullying

Prince William announced recommendations today for combating cyberbullying after convening a task force of leading tech companies to look at the issue.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The online code of conduct, called "Stop, Speak, Support," is the first in the world of its kind. Its aim is to create a safer space online for children and give them online resources if they feel threatened or lost.

The Duke of Cambridge arrives at @GoogleUK HQ for the final meeting of the Cyberbullying Taskforce. pic.twitter.com/ZErLXga1Ai — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 16, 2017

The campaign will work with tech giants Facebook and Snapchat to initiate a new program to support victims of cyberbullying and implement safety guidelines for online users.

Tolga Akmen/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

William, 35, brought together the world’s leading tech firms -- including Google, YouTube and Twitter in addition to Facebook and Snapchat -- as part of The Royal Foundation's task force on the prevention of cyberbullying. The task force, which first convened in May 2016, also included parents, children and representatives from children's charities.

The Duke opens the meeting of The Royal Foundation's Cyberbullying Taskforce at @GoogleUK HQ. pic.twitter.com/WmPWl1xLyh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 16, 2017

Over the past 18 months, the Taskforce has met regularly to kick-start a new approach to support young people who are experiencing bullying online. pic.twitter.com/qBkkveoOLO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 16, 2017

The Duke believes that the largest social media, tech, gaming and media companies have a positive opportunity to create the solution to support children online, and to help children feel empowered to question online behaviour, speak out and support their friends. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 16, 2017

Kensington Palace on Wednesday released a moving video of William speaking with a mother who lost her son to suicide and a teen girl who attempted suicide after being the victim of cyberbullying.

You can watch The Duke share his motivation to tackle cyberbullying with Lucy and Chloe here ? pic.twitter.com/FFWwQMy1Tc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 15, 2017

"I started to self-harm as a way to cope, to make me feel better, and then I decided that I couldn't take this anymore and I tried to end my life," Chloe, who was cyberbullied at the age of 13, told William during their conversation at Kensington Palace.

Ahead of the launch, HRH invited campaigners Lucy Alexander and Chloe Hine to Kensington Palace to hear more about how cyberbullying has affected their lives. pic.twitter.com/WX5kekgHv2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 15, 2017

In the video, William praised the women for their bravery and told them, "I only wish that neither of you had gone through what you've gone through."

"I think it is worth reminding everyone what the human tragedy of what we are talking about here," William said. "It isn't just about companies and about online stuff. It's actually real lives that get affected."

William said he became particularly interested in how social media can affect children after becoming a father to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. William and Princess Kate are expecting their third child next April.

Kay Nietfeld/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

William also became interested in this cause through his work as an air ambulance pilot, where he witnessed and responded to many young men in despair and on the verge of suicide. After hearing a story of a little boy who killed himself due to online abuse, William vowed to get involved himself.