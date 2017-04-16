Princess Kate curtsies to the queen ahead of Easter celebration

Apr 16, 2017, 8:13 PM ET
PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Easter Day service at St. Georges Chapel, April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England. Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Easter Day service at St. George's Chapel, April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England.

Prince William and Princess Kate joined Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle for Easter today.

William was seen bowing his head to the queen, while Kate gave her a deep curtsy.

It is tradition for Kate to curtsy to the queen, although it is rarely seen and only happens when she first meets the monarch on any given day, so it generally takes place behind closed doors.

William's bow, meanwhile, is another sign of respect for her majesty.

PHOTO: Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge (2-R) performs a curtsy as The Queen, Elizabeth II (front) arrives for the Easter Service at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor, England, April 16, 2017.Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge (2-R) performs a curtsy as The Queen, Elizabeth II (front) arrives for the Easter Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, April 16, 2017.

Kate was dressed in a cream Catherine Walker coat, a favorite brand of the late Princess Diana, and a cream pillbox hat, while the queen wore a bright turquoise coat and hat.

Prince Harry missed Easter with the royal family, as he spent the holiday with his girlfriend Meghan Markle in Toronto.