Princess Kate borrowed jewels worn by Princess Diana for a black-tie affair to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Kate, 35, dazzled in a quadruple-strand pearl necklace with a diamond clasp, on loan from the queen, that was also worn by Diana at a banquet in 1982.

Kate complemented the necklace with a pair of drop pearl and diamond earrings from Diana’s private jewelry collection. Kate last wore the Collingwood pearl earrings, which have become a go-to favorite for her, in July at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace for King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Kate arrived at the anniversary celebration at Windsor Castle with Princes William and Harry. They were joined by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's children, grandchildren and close friends for the dinner.

William and Kate are expecting their third child in April, providing Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their sixth great-grandchild.

Harry's girlfriend, U.S. actress Meghan Markle, is in London but was absent from Monday's celebration.

It would be unlikely for Markle, 36, to attend the event unless she and Harry, 33, were already engaged. Markle and Harry are expected to celebrate Thanksgiving together later this week.

Earlier Monday, Queen Elizabeth, 91, presented the Duke of Edinburgh, 96, with a special platinum wedding anniversary present.

Buckingham Palace announced she appointed Philip to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order for his services to the Sovereign.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's anniversary celebration was also marked publicly with the ringing of the bells of Westminster Abbey.

The 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth married then-Lt. Philip Mountbatten at the Abbey Nov. 20, 1947. Five years later, Elizabeth ascended the throne after the death of her father, King George VI.

This photograph, taken from above, shows Princess Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey with her father King George VI, on her wedding day. Her bridesmaids lean in to adjust her veil. https://t.co/YusjhxLNxp pic.twitter.com/9BRoNsdfE0 — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) November 20, 2017

?? Take a look at some of the moments The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have shared together over the last 70 years. pic.twitter.com/KRozbU5MKm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 20, 2017

Buckingham Palace released new photographs of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip over the weekend to celebrate their anniversary. The photos were taken by Matt Hollyoak in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November.

In these new photographs, The Queen and The Duke were pictured in front of a platinum-textured back drop.

The marriage of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/Orf37QKqwC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 19, 2017

The portraits of Her Majesty and The Duke were taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle earlier this month. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YFUyp8azJJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 19, 2017