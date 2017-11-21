Princess Kate dazzles in the queen's necklace, also worn by Princess Diana, for 70th anniversary party

Nov 21, 2017, 9:00 AM ET
PHOTO: Arriving at Windsor Castle are Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge to celebrate Queen Elizabeth IIs and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburghs 70th wedding anniversary, Nov. 20, 2017, Windsor, England. PlayMax Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
WATCH A timeline of the marriage of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Princess Kate borrowed jewels worn by Princess Diana for a black-tie affair to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Kate, 35, dazzled in a quadruple-strand pearl necklace with a diamond clasp, on loan from the queen, that was also worn by Diana at a banquet in 1982.

PHOTO: Arriving at Windsor Castle are Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge to celebrate Queen Elizabeth IIs and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburghs 70th wedding anniversary, Nov. 20, 2017, Windsor, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Arriving at Windsor Castle are Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's 70th wedding anniversary, Nov. 20, 2017, Windsor, England.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II wears a four strand diamond and pearl choker with Grannys Tiara to an engagement in Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 1983.Tim Graham/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II wears a four strand diamond and pearl choker with 'Granny's Tiara' to an engagement in Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 1983.

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Windsor Castle to attend Queen Elizabeth IIs and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburghs 70th wedding anniversary dinner, Nov. 20, 2017, in Windsor, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Windsor Castle to attend Queen Elizabeth II's and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's 70th wedding anniversary dinner, Nov. 20, 2017, in Windsor, England.

Kate complemented the necklace with a pair of drop pearl and diamond earrings from Diana’s private jewelry collection. Kate last wore the Collingwood pearl earrings, which have become a go-to favorite for her, in July at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace for King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on day 1 of the Spanish State Visit, July 12, 2017, in London.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on day 1 of the Spanish State Visit, July 12, 2017, in London.

Kate arrived at the anniversary celebration at Windsor Castle with Princes William and Harry. They were joined by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's children, grandchildren and close friends for the dinner.

PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, England in this handout photo issued Nov. 18, 2017, in celebration of their platinum wedding anniversary Nov. 20, 2017. <p itemprop= " />Matt Holyoak/CameraPress/Handout via Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, England in this handout photo issued Nov. 18, 2017, in celebration of their platinum wedding anniversary Nov. 20, 2017.

William and Kate are expecting their third child in April, providing Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their sixth great-grandchild.

PHOTO: Members of the Royal Family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 17, 2017.Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Royal Family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 17, 2017.

Harry's girlfriend, U.S. actress Meghan Markle, is in London but was absent from Monday's celebration.

It would be unlikely for Markle, 36, to attend the event unless she and Harry, 33, were already engaged. Markle and Harry are expected to celebrate Thanksgiving together later this week.

Earlier Monday, Queen Elizabeth, 91, presented the Duke of Edinburgh, 96, with a special platinum wedding anniversary present.

Buckingham Palace announced she appointed Philip to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order for his services to the Sovereign.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, styled Prince Philip in 1957, on their wedding day. She became queen on her father King George VIs death in 1952. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, styled Prince Philip in 1957, on their wedding day. She became queen on her father King George VI's death in 1952.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's anniversary celebration was also marked publicly with the ringing of the bells of Westminster Abbey.

The 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth married then-Lt. Philip Mountbatten at the Abbey Nov. 20, 1947. Five years later, Elizabeth ascended the throne after the death of her father, King George VI.

Buckingham Palace released new photographs of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip over the weekend to celebrate their anniversary. The photos were taken by Matt Hollyoak in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November.

