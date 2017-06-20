Princess Kate laughs off royal fall at Royal Ascot

Jun 20, 2017, 1:31 PM ET
PHOTO: HRH Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, loses her balance and falls on to HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, as the carriages pull away on the first day of Royal Ascot, June 20, 2017, in Ascot, England.2017 PlayJason Dawson/Nunn Syndication
Princess Kate quickly laughed off a fall by a fellow royal at today’s Royal Ascot.

Kate, 35, was seated in a carriage alongside Prince William when Sophie, the countess of Wessex, stepped into the carriage and lost her balance, falling right into Kate’s hands.

Kate’s mouth opened in shock as she braced for Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward. Both women were then seen laughing off the incident, while William and Edward smiled in the background.

PHOTO: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, loses her balance and falls on to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as the carriages pull away ahead of the first day of the Royal Ascot 2017, June 20, 2017, in Ascot, England. Jason Dawson/Nunn Syndication/Polaris
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William, Kate, Edward and Sophie joined other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, for the first day of the famous horse racing event.

PHOTO: Britains Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Britains Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 20, 2017.Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth arrives at Ascot Racecourse, June 20, 2017, in Ascot, England. Toby Melville/Reuters
The queen, dressed in a bright green outfit and hat, led race attendees in observing a moment of silence for the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks as well as the Grenfell Tower fire.

Queen Elizabeth, 91, went for a horseback ride herself on Monday in record-breaking heat on the grounds of Windsor Castle, near the Thames. She was photographed wearing a scarf over her head as she rode her pony alongside Head Groom Terry Pendry.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II rides a horse at Windsor Castle in England on June 19, 2017.REX/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth started riding at age 4 after receiving a pony named Peggy and is still seen regularly riding her horses in rain or shine, winter or summer.