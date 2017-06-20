Princess Kate laughs off royal fall at Royal Ascot

Princess Kate quickly laughed off a fall by a fellow royal at today’s Royal Ascot.

Kate, 35, was seated in a carriage alongside Prince William when Sophie, the countess of Wessex, stepped into the carriage and lost her balance, falling right into Kate’s hands.

Kate’s mouth opened in shock as she braced for Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward. Both women were then seen laughing off the incident, while William and Edward smiled in the background.

Jason Dawson/Nunn Syndication/Polaris

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William, Kate, Edward and Sophie joined other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, for the first day of the famous horse racing event.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Toby Melville/Reuters

The queen, dressed in a bright green outfit and hat, led race attendees in observing a moment of silence for the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks as well as the Grenfell Tower fire.

Queen Elizabeth, 91, went for a horseback ride herself on Monday in record-breaking heat on the grounds of Windsor Castle, near the Thames. She was photographed wearing a scarf over her head as she rode her pony alongside Head Groom Terry Pendry.

REX/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth started riding at age 4 after receiving a pony named Peggy and is still seen regularly riding her horses in rain or shine, winter or summer.