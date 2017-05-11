Princess Kate visits Luxembourg on solo royal tour

May 11, 2017, 1:27 PM ET
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs the Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art where she viewed exhibitions by British artists Sir Tony Cragg and Darren Almond during a one day
Princess Kate was greeted by cheering fans today in Luxembourg on her second solo royal tour.

Kate, 35, in a pale blue coat by designer Emilia Wickstead, attended commemorations marking the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of London, which ratified Luxembourg's independence and neutrality in Europe.

She was greeted by excited young children at her first stop in Luxembourg, the Mudam Musee D'Art Moderne. Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg, a royal patron of the museum, joined Kate for a tour.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art in Luxembourg, May 11, 2017.Stephen Lock / i-Images/Polaris
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art in Luxembourg, May 11, 2017.

Kate, who graduated with honors from St. Andrews University with a degree in art history, is patron of the National Portrait Gallery in London and an outspoken advocate of arts education for children.

The two princesses saw work by British artists Sir Tony Cragg and Tony Almond before unveiling urban art in the capital of the Grand Duchy.

Kate, the mother of Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, later took part in a drawing workshop with elementary school kids.

Kate also visited with children making jerseys for the Tour de France, the famed bicycle competition that will pass through Luxembourg in July.

She also made a formal visit to the Grand Ducal Palace, where she met with Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri and his wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. The monarch attended Prince William and Kate's 2011 wedding in London.

Kate's visit to Luxembourg is the latest trip for England's royal family focusing on soft diplomacy. The royals' trips to European countries are being dubbed their "Brexit charm offensive" as the U.K. prepares to leave the European Union.

William and Kate visited Paris earlier this year and will tour Germany and Poland in July.

Kate's trip today marked her second solo tour abroad since marrying William. Kate visited the Netherlands in 2016 to promote mental health awareness, a cause she advocates with William and Prince Harry.