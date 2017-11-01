Producer Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct by 6 women

Brett Ratner, the producer of films including "Rush Hour," "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "The Revenant," has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct.

Actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge were among the women making allegations in a new report by The Los Angeles Times.

Henstridge, the star of "Species," said when she was a 19-year-old model and Ratner was an up-and-coming music video director, he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

“He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she told the newspaper. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

Munn, the star of HBO's "The Newsroom" and "X-Men: Apocalypse," told the Times that Ratner masturbated in front of her when she was an aspiring actress visiting the set of his film "After the Sunset.” She said he also bragged about sleeping with her, though he later said that they'd never had sex.

“It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit,” she said. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore.”

In a statement to ABC News, Ratner's attorney Martin Singer denied all the women's allegations.

"Brett Ratner vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations that have been reported about him, and we are confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims," Singer said in the statement. "He understands the seriousness of this issue and the importance of addressing the concerns of victims of sexual misconduct both in the entertainment industry and beyond."

Warner Bros., which has a deal with Ratner’s production company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, said it is reviewing the situation.

"We are aware of the allegations in the LA Times and are reviewing the situation," the studio said in a statement to ABC News.

Henstridge told the newspaper that she decided to speak out after dozens of women came forward in recent weeks with allegations of sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback and other powerful men in Hollywood.

Both Weinstein and Toback are being investigated by law enforcement. The New York Police Department, U.K. authorities, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Beverly Hills Police Department are investigating Weinstein. Beverly Hills police are also investigating Toback.

A rep for Weinstein told ABC News, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

A rep for Toback did not respond to ABC News' requests for comment. But when contacted by The Los Angeles Times, which published a report citing 38 women accusing Toback of harassment or misconduct, the director denied the allegations, saying that he had never met any of these women or, if he did, it “was for five minutes and have no recollection.” Toback also said for last 22 years it was "biologically impossible" for him to engage in those behaviors claimed by the women because of his diabetes and heart condition.

Ratner formed his production company in 2012 with billionaire James Packer, and they joined with now-Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin a year later.

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report