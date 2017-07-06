The new season of “Project Runway” is premiering Aug. 17 and to celebrate, “Good Morning America” rounded up three former contestants to design one-of-a-kind duds out of random materials they were able to find in our studio in just 10 minutes.

ABC News' Lara Spencer, who wanted an “elegant fun” look, was paired with Fabio Costa.

Mara Schiavocampo, who was paired with Ashley Nell Tipton, said her vision was “urban meets ladylike.”

Amy Robach said she was “all about looking great but also feeling great.” Her designer, Kelly Dempsey, immediately knew she wanted to go with something sparkly.

“Project Runway” stars Heidi Klum, Zac Posen and Nina Garcia judged the looks and crowned Kelly Dempsey as the winner for her short, fitted dress made for Robach out of CDs and sparkly tape.

“I have to say, you were always very good at making your own textures,” Klum said of the winning look. “You always did that and you did it again today and I love it. It’s kind of 60s. It’s fun. You are the human disco ball.”

Posen said “Project Runway” fans won’t want to miss the upcoming season 16 because it’s “so full of drama.”

Klum, Posen and Garcia are also thrilled because this is the first season models of all sizes are being included.

“The perception of beauty really changes throughout the times,” said Garcia. “We went from like Twiggy to the supermodel to the waif. Now, happily, the industry is embracing body diversity and so are we. I’m very proud to be a part of a show that has full figured women, real women, designers designing for women with real body types.”