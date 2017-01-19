"Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra is finally revealing why she was sent to the hospital earlier this month.

The actress, who plays CIA operative Alex Parrish, suffered what reps for the show called a "minor incident" on the New York City set of the ABC drama last week.

Chopra said on the red carpet of the People's Choice Awards last night that she actually suffered a concussion while trying to do a stunt.

"I was doing stunts and it was raining that night -- or snowing, or whatever -- in New York, and I was wearing rubber boots," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I've done so many stunts before and I never got hurt."

"But I slipped on a wet road while I was saving someone else -- another co-actor of mine -- and I hit my head on the bumper of the car and the road," Chopra, 34, continued.

The actress, who earned the People's Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress, said she was taken to the emergency room where she underwent a CAT scan. She was ordered to take three days off from shooting.

Going forward, however, Chopra said her fall won't affect future stunts on "Quantico."

"I just have to wear my brace for a couple days and then I'm fine," she said.

After news of the incident broke on Jan. 13, a rep for the show told ABC News:

"We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the New York set of 'Quantico' last night. It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information."

ABC and ABC News are owned by the same parent company, Disney.