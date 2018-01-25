Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling are made into Barbies

Mattel has given "A Wrinkle in Time" fans something to cheer about.

The toy company has created dolls in the likenesses of Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, played by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling, respectively, in advance of the film's release on March 9.

The dolls, which sell for $50 apiece, are currently available for pre-order, and will hit stores on Feb. 23.

"When Disney makes Barbies of your movie’s characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these," director Ava DuVernay wrote on social media of the dolls.

"A Wrinkle in Time" is based on the 1962 fantasy novel by Madeleine L'Engle and stars Storm Reid as Meg Murry — a girl who travels through time and space to find her missing father, played by Chris Pine. DuVernay said last July that she wanted the film to have "a cast that looked like you; looked like the real world." Witherspoon said that she was attracted to the project because she loved the book as a child.

“I was a huge fan of this book growing up...: a young woman going to other worlds, exploring what is possible," she said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.