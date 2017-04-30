Roseanne Barr says, 'Of course I want to do a reboot of 'Roseanne'

Get excited! It looks like we may be a step closer to a reboot of the iconic '90s comedy, "Roseanne."

After Roseanne Barr tweeted that the cast from her Emmy Award-winning show was "up for a reunion" last month, the comedian posted that now she's on board with reviving the sitcom centered on the lives of the Conner family.

"I will let you guys know when/if there is to be a reboot of 'Roseanne,'" she wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Of course I want to do a reboot of 'Roseanne' - new political reality in our country will make for some great jokes!"

I will let you guys know when/if there is to be a reboot of "Roseanne" — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2017

of course I want to do a reboot of Roseanne-new political reality in our country will make for some great jokes! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2017

"Roseanne" aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997. It starred Barr, 64, along with John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and Laurie Metcalf. The comedy series ended 20 years ago with the death of the character Dan, played by Goodman.

Barr's tweets come after Deadline reported that a limited eight-episode revival is in the works with the original cast members.