RuPaul, the most famous of all celebrity drag queens, is gearing up for the latest season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" with guest judge Lady Gaga.

"She's on our first show!" RuPaul said live today on "Good Morning America." "She tweeted me several years ago, but it took this long to get the schedules together. She's always touring, we're doing things so she's on the show's opener which is on VH1 on March 24 and it is so much fun. Everybody's going to love it."

Heading into its ninth season, "Drag Race" has moved to Friday nights on VH1, but will also continue to air on its original network, LOGO.

The groundbreaking reality show features a cast of highly competitive drag queens battling it out for a cash prize and the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar."

"These kids against all odds have said, 'You know what society? I know you want me to fit in this box, but no. I'm not going to. I'm going to do my own thing,'" RuPaul said.

He added: "If you have a dream where people have said, 'You can't do that,' our show is an instruction book for anyone out there watching.'"

As for welcoming Gaga to the show, RuPaul said she "felt right at home."

"There's a clip of her on the first episode where she is in full drag," he said.

Season nine of "RuPaul's Drag Race" premieres Friday, March 24 on VH1.