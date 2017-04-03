It's been almost five years since director Rupert Sanders was forced to publicly apologize to his wife and children after he was caught cheating with his "Snow White and the Huntsman" star Kristen Stewart.

At the time, Sanders was married to model and actress Liberty Ross, who played Stewart's mother in the film. Neither his marriage, nor Stewart's relationship with her "Twilight" co-star and longtime boyfriend Robert Pattinson survived.

Nearly five years later, Sanders is more philosophical about the turn of events.

"You never know what's coming in life. Around every corner there's something unexpected, and that's life. You just have to brush yourself off and continue moving forward the best you can," he told Britain's Metro. "Everyone makes mistakes. I am bound to make more mistakes, and I wouldn't expect my life to be exciting if I didn't."

Sanders' career survived the bad publicity. His latest film, "Ghost in the Shell," stars Scarlett Johansson.

"If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse," he said, "there would be no one making art."