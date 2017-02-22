Sarah Jessica Parker joins other 'Annies' for 40th anniversary

Feb 22, 2017, 10:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker performs a scene with a dog in the musical Annie, Jan. 1, 1979. PlayCorbis/VCG via Getty Images
The classic musical "Annie" is celebrating its 40th anniversary and some of the show's former stars are reuniting for the major milestone.

Nearly 20 different actresses, including Sarah Jessica Parker, have played the title role of Annie since the rags-to-riches story opened on Broadway in 1976.

The reunion, which airs tonight on "Inside Edition," is coupled with rare vintage singing clips of Parker and others like Andrea McArdle, the first Annie. What are they singing? Obviously the hits, "Tomorrow" and “It’s A Hard Knock Life."

“[I] watched Andrea and assumed I would never be in 'Annie,'" Parker, 51, says in a teaser clip. "I would certainly never play Annie, and I wouldn’t be part of this sort of magical phenomenon that washed over Broadway."

The actresses said they were "very thankful" for the chance to meet each other after four decades of musical success.

The show even brought back the final Annie, Taylor Richardson, before the show closed in 2014. Watch the teaser below.