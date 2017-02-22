Sarah Jessica Parker joins other 'Annies' for 40th anniversary

The classic musical "Annie" is celebrating its 40th anniversary and some of the show's former stars are reuniting for the major milestone.

Nearly 20 different actresses, including Sarah Jessica Parker, have played the title role of Annie since the rags-to-riches story opened on Broadway in 1976.

Sarah Jessica Parker joins dozens of other former Annies to celebrate the musical’s 40th anniversary. https://t.co/xsDEQCM5uL pic.twitter.com/VDO9fkMz2P — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) February 22, 2017

The reunion, which airs tonight on "Inside Edition," is coupled with rare vintage singing clips of Parker and others like Andrea McArdle, the first Annie. What are they singing? Obviously the hits, "Tomorrow" and “It’s A Hard Knock Life."

“[I] watched Andrea and assumed I would never be in 'Annie,'" Parker, 51, says in a teaser clip. "I would certainly never play Annie, and I wouldn’t be part of this sort of magical phenomenon that washed over Broadway."

The actresses said they were "very thankful" for the chance to meet each other after four decades of musical success.

The show even brought back the final Annie, Taylor Richardson, before the show closed in 2014. Watch the teaser below.