Scarlett Johansson is 'disappointed' in Ivanka Trump

Scarlett Johansson is doubling down on her criticism of Ivanka Trump.

Several weeks after the actress played the first daughter on "Saturday Night Live," she said that she found Trump's recent comments about remaining silent about political issues "particularly disappointing."

On Wednesday, Trump told CBS News' Gayle King that she had no intention of "promoting [her] viewpoints," and instead, plans to privately make her opinions known to the president.

"It was really baffling and you know, I think you can’t have it both ways, right? If you take a job as a public advocate then you must advocate publicly," Johansson said at the Women in the World Summit in a video captured by Forbes. "How old-fashioned, this idea that behind a great man is a great woman! What about being in front of that person or next to that [person]?"

Several weeks ago, Johansson, 32, played Trump, 35, on "SNL" in a fictitious advertisement for a perfume called Complicit. When King asked Trump whether she was indeed complicit, the president's daughter demurred.

"If being complicit is wanting to ... be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit," she said. "I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be."

Johansson, who said she's met Trump several times in the past, acknowledged that being the president's daughter is in a "unique" position. However, she added, that role could lead to great things.

"She’s a very well-spoken and smart, intelligent woman," Johansson said. "She has an opportunity to really make a big impact just by being vocal."