Sharon Osbourne posts throwback photo with Ozzy for 35th anniversary

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have been together for 35 years.

The rocker's wife took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a throwback photo of the duo.

"Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniviversary," she wrote.

Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniviversary pic.twitter.com/lVJQwx1YjH — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) July 4, 2017

The heartfelt post comes more than a year after the duo admitted they were on the rocks.

"I'm not with him. I just need time to really think about myself ... what do I really want for the rest of my life," Sharon Osbourne said on her show "The Talk" in 2016.

Sharon Osbourne also confirmed that she recently kicked Ozzy Osbourne out of their house last year.

"Honestly I'm empowered and I have found this inner strength," she added.

Looks like they found love again after all.

The couple wed in 1982 and have three children -- Aimee, Kelly and Jack.