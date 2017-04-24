Sheryl Crow said she had no shortage of inspiration while penning her new album, "Be Myself."

"I felt inspired the second I walked in the door [to the studio]," Crow told ABC News. "There was just so much to write about."

"Be Myself" not only reflects the fact that Crow, 55, is a single mother of two young boys, but also her feelings about the current political climate.

"If you're an artist or a singer-songwriter right now," she said, "how can you deny how ugly things [were] last year, and continue to be right now, among all of us, trying to figure out how to navigate our differences?"

While those differences inspired songs like "Halfway There," other songs like "Roller Skate" and "Woo Woo" tackle the negative impact of modern technology.

"How could you not write about being a mom and raising kids in the days of social media and what they're contending with?" Crow asked. "It sounds like a really heavy record, but it was joyful to be able to open my mouth and have so much to say."

"Be Myself," was released on Friday on the one-year anniversary of Prince's death. Crow, who collaborated with Prince and considered him a friend, said the late icon "was such an inspiration."

"He was the most talented person I've ever known in my whole life," she continued. "I've never known anyone who was so divinely gifted on so many instruments ... You can tell he just loved making music."

"So it was definitely a gift to have known him," Crow added.