Sia releases nude photo to foil possible paparazzi plot, she says

Sia doesn’t often show her face, but she's showing off a whole lot more on Twitter.

The star said that since there may be a plot to sell nude paparazzi photos of her, she decided to post one of the photos first.

The photo, which appears to be a paparazzi-style photo that may have been taken without her knowledge, features her naked backside.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she captioned the shot. “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

The last line in her tweet is a reference to her new holiday album, which comes out November 17.

The singer, 41, is famously private and often wears a wig to cover her face. Last year, the "Chandelier" singer said in an interview with "Good Morning America" that the look has allowed her to live more freely.

"It's for fun and for privacy," she said about her black-and-white hairpiece. "I've been walking around New York this whole time. I don't need security detail. I don't need anything special. I just walk around and I can do that and that's a real luxury when you're in my industry."