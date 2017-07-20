What if slavery still existed? HBO's planned 'Confederate' show draws backlash

Jul 20, 2017, 1:25 PM ET
PHOTO: Activists with Confederate flags gather at the Gettysburg National Military Park, July 1, 2017, in Gettysburg, Pa. Mark Makela/Getty Images
Activists with Confederate flags gather at the Gettysburg National Military Park, July 1, 2017, in Gettysburg, Pa.

On Wednesday, HBO announced a new show called "Confederate" from the showrunners who brought the global smash hit "Game of Thrones."

But this new fictional tale focuses on an alternate version of American history in which the South successfully seceded from the Union and slavery still existed.

"CONFEDERATE chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution," a release from HBO on Medium states.

"@HBO announces drama series CONFEDERATE, created by @GameOfThrones creators/showrunners David Benioff & D.B. Weiss," HBO PR announced on social media.

While other shows like "The Man in the High Castle" have also tackled such alternative histories -- that show focusing on what may have happened if Hitler won World War II -- the announcement of "Confederate" drew quick and fierce criticism online from fans, pundits and artists alike.

HBO declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

Artist Joshua Idehen tweeted about series that have been “green lit” or given the go-ahead in contrast to others that have been shelved or cancelled, like "Underground" on WGN.

"What If Th South Won-Greenlit. What If Nazis Won-Greenlit. What abt Women Slaves -Greenlit. What If Harriet Tu- nah fam," he posted about the shelved project "Underground," which would have focused on the exploits of Harriet Tubman.

He added, "Because what I really want in 2018/19/20 is all the sex and violence of GOT, but slavery."

Others also expressed disdain for the proposal.

"Supergirl" star David Harewood wrote, "Good luck finding black actors for this project."

Here's some of what others posted including Jamelle Bouie, who said the series “could end up amazing or absolutely cringeworthy:”

There were a few that tried to give the premise the benefit of the doubt.