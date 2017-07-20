On Wednesday, HBO announced a new show called "Confederate" from the showrunners who brought the global smash hit "Game of Thrones."

But this new fictional tale focuses on an alternate version of American history in which the South successfully seceded from the Union and slavery still existed.

"CONFEDERATE chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution," a release from HBO on Medium states.

"@HBO announces drama series CONFEDERATE, created by @GameOfThrones creators/showrunners David Benioff & D.B. Weiss," HBO PR announced on social media.

While other shows like "The Man in the High Castle" have also tackled such alternative histories -- that show focusing on what may have happened if Hitler won World War II -- the announcement of "Confederate" drew quick and fierce criticism online from fans, pundits and artists alike.

HBO declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

Artist Joshua Idehen tweeted about series that have been “green lit” or given the go-ahead in contrast to others that have been shelved or cancelled, like "Underground" on WGN.

"What If Th South Won-Greenlit. What If Nazis Won-Greenlit. What abt Women Slaves -Greenlit. What If Harriet Tu- nah fam," he posted about the shelved project "Underground," which would have focused on the exploits of Harriet Tubman.

What If Th South Won-Greenlit

What If Nazis Won-Greenlit

What abt Women Slaves -Greenlit

What If Harriet Tu- nah fam https://t.co/naAKg6Cq6N — Joshua Idehen (@BeninCitizen) July 19, 2017

He added, "Because what I really want in 2018/19/20 is all the sex and violence of GOT, but slavery."

Because what I really want in 2018/19/20 is all the sex and violence of GOT, but slavery. — Joshua Idehen (@BeninCitizen) July 19, 2017

Others also expressed disdain for the proposal.

Black-centered stories that would be better than this garbage: A thread. https://t.co/IY3lf1YpLs — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) July 19, 2017

"Supergirl" star David Harewood wrote, "Good luck finding black actors for this project."

Good luck finding black actors for this project. https://t.co/ruHGTVkesK — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) July 19, 2017

Here's some of what others posted including Jamelle Bouie, who said the series “could end up amazing or absolutely cringeworthy:”

This seems extraordinarily unwise. https://t.co/Dpj30MOGN8 — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) July 19, 2017

80% of my timeline is pissed off about that HBO Confederate show. pic.twitter.com/odwoQFTwol — Lexi Alexander ? (@Lexialex) July 19, 2017

HBO didn't wanna pick up Underground, but Confederate sounded like the next best thing. Ok — American Pessimist (@Phllp_Wnslw) July 19, 2017

"HBO's new series CONFEDERATE is-"

Nope. Nope. Nope. Whole lotta nope. Noppity Nil. Leslie Knope. Nah. pic.twitter.com/2FzsAI2DBd — Alan Kistler@SDCC (@SizzlerKistler) July 19, 2017

Pretty dope that HBO would make Insecure then almost immediately make Confederate! Love that vision HBO! — Yassir Lester (@Yassir_Lester) July 19, 2017

There were a few that tried to give the premise the benefit of the doubt.

Confederate can be made. And people can think it's a lousy premise. It's fine. — roxane gay (@rgay) July 19, 2017