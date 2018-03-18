'SNL' skewers Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over guns in schools

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was the target of "Saturday Night Live"'s Weekend Update this week after her rambling interview on "60 Minutes" last Sunday earned her widespread condemnation.

Cast member Kate McKinnon played the role of DeVos, as she stumbled through an interview on gun control and guns in schools.

When asked by Colin Jost why she is "the most-protested member" of the Trump administration, she came up with a simple answer.

"I think it's because I don't do a good job and I can't because I don't know how," McKinnon's DeVos answers.

Kate McKinnon might do a better Betsy DeVos than the real Betsy DeVos. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7JD1PfOQTE — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018

McKinnon commented she was trying to make sure "all schools are safe learning environments for guns."

"I may not be good on camera, but behind the scenes my ideas are much worse," she added.

DeVos received widespread criticism for her confirmation hearing in January 2017, including a line about why a teacher in Wyoming would need a gun.

"I would imagine there is probably a gun in a school to protect from potential grizzlies," DeVos responded.

In last Sunday's "60 Minutes" interview, DeVos clung awkwardly to her talking points, admitted she hadn't been to underperforming schools and ignored a question about Parkland student protests over guns, saying "they want a variety of things."