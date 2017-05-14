Snooki pushes back against mommy shamers: I 'know what I'm doing'

May 14, 2017, 10:47 AM ET
PHOTO: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi poses backstage at the Rookie USA fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 3, Skylight Clarkson Sq on Feb. 15, 2017 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi poses backstage at the Rookie USA fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 3, Skylight Clarkson Sq on Feb. 15, 2017 in New York City.

Snooki is pushing back against mommy shamers who have criticized her on social media.

The former "Jersey Shore" star and mother of two recently posted a screenshot of a comment written about her children under her photos on Instagram.

It read, "To[o] bad they never go out and do anything. Your always posting how they are at home always watching TV eating pizza and sitting on iPads...not sure how that makes for a great mom."

On Saturday, Snooki -- whose birth name is Nicole Polizzi -- posted yet another photo with her and her 2-year-old daughter, Giovanna.

The caption read that, going forward, when posting photos of her kids, she "will turn off the comments section."

"I don't need a------s telling me how to raise my child and judge them," Snooki, 29, continued. "I'm a d--- good mom and know what I'm doing. Well most of the time.)"

She ended her lengthy caption with a message to fellow moms: "Happy Mother's Day to all you kick a-- Mamas out there!"

Snooki later posted another message, apparently trying to encourage herself and other moms.

It read, "On a bad day, all I need is a hug from my children to make everything better."

Snooki and her husband, Jionni LaValle, who wed in 2014, are parents to Giovanna along with 4-year-old Lorenzo.