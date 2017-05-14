Snooki pushes back against mommy shamers: I 'know what I'm doing'

Snooki is pushing back against mommy shamers who have criticized her on social media.

The former "Jersey Shore" star and mother of two recently posted a screenshot of a comment written about her children under her photos on Instagram.

It read, "To[o] bad they never go out and do anything. Your always posting how they are at home always watching TV eating pizza and sitting on iPads...not sure how that makes for a great mom."

On Saturday, Snooki -- whose birth name is Nicole Polizzi -- posted yet another photo with her and her 2-year-old daughter, Giovanna.

The caption read that, going forward, when posting photos of her kids, she "will turn off the comments section."

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on May 13, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

"I don't need a------s telling me how to raise my child and judge them," Snooki, 29, continued. "I'm a d--- good mom and know what I'm doing. Well most of the time.)"

She ended her lengthy caption with a message to fellow moms: "Happy Mother's Day to all you kick a-- Mamas out there!"

Snooki later posted another message, apparently trying to encourage herself and other moms.

It read, "On a bad day, all I need is a hug from my children to make everything better."

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on May 13, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Snooki and her husband, Jionni LaValle, who wed in 2014, are parents to Giovanna along with 4-year-old Lorenzo.