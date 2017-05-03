After spending months privately caring for his son Noah during the 3-year-old's battle with cancer, Michael Bublé is ready to return to the spotlight.

The singer will receive the National Arts Centre Award from Canada's National Arts Centre in Ottawa next month. On the June 28, he'll be presented with the award by the Governor General of Canada, and on the following day, he'll appear during a live telecast from the Arts Centre.

The National Arts Centre Award is presented each year "in recognition of recent exceptional work by a performing artist." In a statement, the Centre's president said, "We are delighted that Michael Bublé and his family are doing so well, and that they will all be joining us ... all of Canada wishes the Bublé family the very best."

He added, "Michael Bublé is an exceptional singer and songwriter whose voice and stage presence have captured the hearts of audiences across Canada and around the world...We believe the award will be like a homecoming for him in 2017."

Since the announcement last fall that Noah had cancer, Bublé has withdrawn from a number of high-profile public appearances and award ceremony hosting gigs.

A few weeks ago at a press conference in Argentina, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, told reporters Noah was recovering after undergoing chemotherapy, saying, "Thank God my son is well."