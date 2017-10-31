Spooky Netflix movies to binge on Halloween

The big day is upon us -- Halloween 2017!

This evening, all creatures big and small will be out either playing silly trick or trying to get some delicious treats. But what if you want to stay in or you want to put all that candy to good use later on tonight?

Netflix has you covered with more than 25 spooky titles to watch. You're never too old (but maybe too young) to check out these horrifying titles. The only rule is don't watch these alone ... and also check the film's rating for age appropriateness!

Spoiler alert: Parents, these movies might scare the kiddos.

"Cabin Fever" (R) - No Advil will help this fever!

"Cult of Chucky" (R) -- Chucky's back in 2017 and he's not using Twitter or Facebook to scare folks.

"Hellraiser" (R) -- "Beyond any terror you've imagined."

"Horsemen" (R) -- Some animals aren't friendly at all.

"Hostel" and "Hostel 2" (R) - You check in, but you don't check out.

"Hush" (R) -- Be quiet ... or die!

"It Follows" (R) -- This is one follower you don't want. (See what we did there?)

"Raw" (R) -- Medium raw please!

"Saw," "Saw 2," "Saw 3," "Saw 4," "Saw 5," "Saw 6," "Saw 7" (R) -- Yeah, they made a ton of these films!

Stephen King's "Children of the Corn" (R) -- A whole new meaning to high-fructose corn syrup.

"Teeth" (R) - You might want to skip the candy this year?

"The Awakening" (R) -- Sweet dreams!

"The Babadook" (NR) -- Weird name, scary film!

"The Exorcism of Molly Hartley" (UR) -- Good golly, Miss Molly!

"The Invitation" (NR) -- Some invites don't require an RSVP.

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning" (R) - Horror has to begin somewhere.

"The Void" (TV-MA) -- A black hole of evil.

"Train to Busan" (TV-MA) -- All aboard!