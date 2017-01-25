A day after it was revealed that the next chapter in George Lucas' tale of a galaxy far, far away would be called "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the writer and director of the movie, Rian Johnson, Instagrammed a picture of the movie's opening shot.

Well, technically, it reveals only the first shot of the movie's "crawl," the introduction that has led off every Star Wars theatrical film -- except the stand-alone blockbuster "Rogue One" -- but hey, it's something.

"Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning," Johnson captioned the image, which was snapped in an edit bay, the movie projected before him, next to R2-D2, who no doubt is giving input -- or making sure the edit bay is functioning properly.

Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning. A photo posted by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:06am PST

"The Last Jedi," the canonical follow-up to "The Force Awakens," again stars Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and the late Carrie Fisher.

The movie will be released Dec. 15.