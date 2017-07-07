'Star Wars' vs. 'Star Trek' argument ends in assault, arrest

It's been a question for decades -- what is better, "Star Wars" or "Star Trek"?

Though the debate may continue forever, two men in Oklahoma City took things far beyond a verbal dispute to a full-fledged altercation, which resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Jerome Whyte.

Whyte was at home with his roommate when the two began to argue over which movie franchise was better, according to an official report from the Oklahoma City Police obtained by ABC News.

The roommate went back to his bedroom, but said to Whyte, "You're just a trick," before doing so. Whyte followed him to his room and pushed him to the ground, where the two tussled and Whyte eventually began choking him, according to the official police report filed on July 1.

"At this point, the victim was fearing for his life and he reached for a pocket knife on his night stand," the report said.

Whyte, who fled the room after he was cut by the knife, was later deemed the aggressor in the fight and booked on assault. He also had outstanding warrants, including for possession of marijuana.

Whyte remains in custody on a $4,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing set for July 27, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

