'Star Wars': Young Han Solo Movie Starts Production

With a snapshot of a movie clapper board and the clever caption "HAN FIRST SHOT" -- a take on the Star Wars fan gripe, "Han shot first" -- Chris Miller has let everyone know that he and co-director Phil Lord's production of the movie about Han Solo's younger days is now underway.

The photo also shows that the movie's on-set code name is "Red Cup" -- a possible homage to the popular Solo brand plastic-ware.

In the film, Alden Ehrenreich stars as a younger version of the scoundrel famously played by Harrison Ford in the "Star Wars" movies.

Not much is known about the plot of the project, except that a young Lando Calrissian figures into it -- with "Atlanta" creator Donald Glover playing Solo's frenemy. It's likely Solo's early days as an orphan pickpocket will be shown as well. As previously reported, Woody Harrelson has been cast as an unlikely mentor for the pilot and Rebellion hero-to-be.

Two "Star Wars" films have been slated for release in the not-so-distant future. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters in December, while the Han Solo standalone film opens in May 2018.

Both movies are from Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.