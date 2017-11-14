Stars appearing on Forbes' '30 Under 30' lists

Joe Jonas, Bebe Rexha and Mike Posner are among the artists who have made Forbes’ "30 under 30" list in the music category, while actors including Zoe Kravitz, Alia Shawkat and Yara Shahidi have landed on the magazine's general entertainers list.

Each year for the past seven years, the magazine publishes what editors call an "encyclopedia of creative disruption" that spotlights 600 young adults in 20 different fields.

Many celebrities were selected for their various contributions to their industries.

Jonas, 28, who began his career performing as part of the Jonas Brothers, was recognized for reinventing himself as the frontman of DNCE. Rexha, also 28, is noted for writing her own hits, including “Me, Myself & I” and “No Broken Hearts,” as well as songs for others, including “Monster” for Eminem and Rihanna.

Mike Posner, who just makes the list at 29, was recognized for penning hits for the likes of Justin Bieber, Avicii and Wiz Khalifa -- not to mention his own mega-successful “I Took a Pill in Ibiza.”

Khalid and Paramore’s Hayley Williams also made the list, along with DJ-producer Marshmello, musicians Migos, classical singer Jackie Evancho, rappers Cardi B and Young Thug, R&B singer SZA, pop singer Emily Warren, hip-hop sensation Lizzo, and country stars Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett, among others.

For acting, Kravitz, 29, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, was recognized for her work in "Big Little Lies," "Dope," and "Mad Max: Fury Road," as well as her upcoming role in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2." Shawkat, 28, is currently starring on the show "Search Party," as well as in "Arrested Development" and "Transparent," while Shahidi, a 17-year-old Harvard student-to-be, has made waves on ABC's "Black-ish." She's currently working on a spinoff series, "Grown-ish," which is set to air next year on Freeform.

Broadway star Ben Platt, actress/musician Hailee Steinfeld, "Hunger Games" actress Amandla Stenberg, "Speechless" star Micah Fowlers and "Queen of Katwe" actress Madina Nalwanga also madet he list.

Also recognized: supermodel Karlie Kloss, tennis champ Sloane Stephens and Major League Baseball stars Anthony Rizzo and Jose Altuve.